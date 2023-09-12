Share:

Country Garden debt delay lifts Chinese sentiment.

UK jobs data sees unemployment and total wages move higher.

Tesla boosts US markets, while WSJ highlights potential Fed pause.

Chinese stocks managed to erase part of their losses in a mixed Asian session that had been largely positive aside from Hang Seng and Shanghai composite losses. Fortunately, market sentiment received a shot in the arm on the news that the creditors of distressed Chinese property giant Country Garden had approved a three-year extension to repayments on six bonds. Undoubtedly, this simply represents a case of kicking the can down the road, but there will be hope that such actions can avoid default and allow time for the housing market to recover.

UK jobs data released this morning will have brought further consternation at Threadneedle Street, with total average earnings and unemployment both moving higher. While the Bank of England will have hoped that their policy of higher rates can drive down inflation without damaging the economy, we are instead seeing wages rise alongside unemployment. For the average worker, the rise in real wages does help alleviate their loss of spending power earlier in the year. However, higher real earnings could also feed into an inflationary spiral that sees strong consumer spending as businesses raise prices once more to reflect higher costs. For the Bank of England, there is clearly more to be done to drive down inflation expectations and thus wages. However, the declines seen for the pound highlight a feeling that the bank may see the rise in unemployment as a cause to pause beyond next week’s meeting.

Looking ahead to the US open, all eyes will be on tech after Tesla helped drive a bullish session led by the Nasdaq yesterday. With a fresh Tesla upgrade and price target hike from Morgan Stanley, Wall Street clearly believes that there could be further value for big tech names despite their recent run higher. Meanwhile, an article from the Wall Street Journal speculated that the Fed are likely to pause rates in September, with a view to judging exactly what the best course of action is beyond that. Shifting rate expectations over recent weeks have added greater uncertainty for markets, and this rumour of an impending pause does help lift sentiment as market pricing adjusts accordingly.