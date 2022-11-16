Inflation in the USA continues to slow faster than expected. In October, PPI showed a gain of 0.2% m/m and 8.0% y/y against expectations of 0.4% and 8.3%. Producer prices often leads consumer inflation trends. For example, CPI peaked in June, three months after the PPI.

The core producer price index slowed to 6.7% y/y last month against a peak of 9.7% in June. This is a significant indirect sign that inflation is not spreading as dangerously through the economy as feared.

The slowdown in US inflation caused an impressive boost to risk-sensitive assets as it reassured markets that the Fed would slow the rate hikes in a 50-point move instead of 75 in December.

The Nasdaq100 index was above 12,000, gaining over 2.5% since the start of the day; EURUSD was a step up from 1.0450. Nevertheless, don't expect a repeat of last week's rally after the CPI release: much of it is already priced in. In addition, the markets are close to sensitive trend levels.

The EURUSD and the Dollar Index are testing the 200-day MAs, which are essential trend lines. Crossing at high rates often proves to be a strong signal of a long-term trend change.

The S&P500 tries to get a foothold above the significant round level of 4000 and trades around its 200-day MA. Since the second half of April, its approach has intensified the sell-off in the index, taking 10% off in seven sessions at the end of April and in ten sessions in August.

Short-term traders should be prepared that such significant levels in these global market benchmarks will prove to be a tough nut to crack, and the buoyant growth of the markets will be put on hold for a while.