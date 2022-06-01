Asia Market Update: Modest moves seen in equity markets amid dearth of fresh news, indices trade mixed; Evergrande bondholders meeting in focus; US PMI and Fed speakers due later today, Bank of Canada to set rates.

General trend

- USD trades generally higher amid rise in UST yields.

- Australia Q1 GDP beat ests; Household and government spending drove growth.

- Reminder: Shanghai to end lockdown today (Jun 1st).

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Idea of a pause in rate hikes in Sept would not be a 'Fed Put' – Press.

- Asia PMI data was mixed.

- Evergrande’s onshore unit reportedly plans bondholders meeting on June 1-2.

- US equity FUTs pare gains.

- Origin Energy [Australian energy co.] drops >15% on cautious 2023 comments.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Conn’s, Capri Holdings, Donaldson, Hovnanian, Weibo.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.8% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 3.3% V 2.9%E.

- (AU) Australia May AIG Manufacturing Index: 52.4 v 58.5 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.8988% v 1.5843% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.21 v 5.50x prior [from Feb 18th].

- (AU) Australia May Final PMI Manufacturing: 55.7 v 55.3 prelim (confirms 24th month of expansion).

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Hawkesby: Need to keep Inflation expectations anchored; Need for demand to moderate.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: International environment difficult and becoming more so, China Covid strategy poses risk to the economy.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.

- (JP) Japan May Final PMI Manufacturing: 53.3 v 53.2 prelim (confirms 16th consecutive expansion).

- (JP) Japan Q1 capital spending (CAPEX) Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.6%E (4TH straight increase); capital spending ex-software: 5.0% V 5.5%E.

- (JP) Japan May Domestic Vehicle Sales Y/Y: -16.7% v -15.0% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Wakatabe: Most goods prices aren't rising, recent inflation driven mostly by energy, some food price hikes; Must maintain powerful monetary easing and sustain environment where wages can rise.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- (KR) South Korea Apr Trade Balance: -$1.7B v -$2.7B prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) China MAY CAIXIN PMI manufacturing: 48.1 V 48.8E (3rd straight month of contraction).

- (HK) Macau May Casino Rev (MOP) 3.34B v 2.68B prior; Y/Y 68.0% v -68.1% prior.

- (CN) Moody's: China easing impact on property sales is not immediate, sales continue falling.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 15 new virus cases on May 31st. reports zero cases outside of quarantined areas; Beijing reports 15 coronavirus cases.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.665 v 6.6607 prior.

Other Asia

- (MY) Malaysia May PMI Manufacturing: 50.1 v 51.6 prior (2nd consecutive expansion).

- (TW) Taiwan May PMI Manufacturing: 50.0 v 51.7 prior (23rd month of expansion; lowest reading since Jun 2020).

North America

- AAPL Said to be shifting production to factories to Vietnam from China citing supply chain issues - Press.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: I was wrong last year on Inflation Path; Inflation #1 concern for President Biden who shares priority with US FED to slow inflation.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk): Significant fall in inflation during the fall is possible; Idea of a pause in rate hikes in Sept would not be a 'Fed Put' - Press.

Europe

- (RU) Forces from Russia said to strike nitric acid tank at chemical plant in Severodonetsk (Ukraine); cites comments made on Tues by the local governor – press.

- (RU) Russia nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo Province – Russia media.

- (RU) Russian airlines said to plan on paying for leases using the Russian Rouble (RUB).

- (FR) France May New Car Registrations Y/Y: -10.1%.

- (IE) Ireland May PMI Manufacturing: 56.4 v 59.1 prior (24th month of expansion).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi flat.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 1.0737-1.0707 ; JPY 129.25-128.64 ; AUD 0.7196-0.7160 ;NZD 0.6532-0.6484.

- Gold -0.8% at $1,834/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $115.24/brl; Copper -0.4%% at $4.2677/lb.