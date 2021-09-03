US oil, daily
Oil prices rose to a new four week high at 70.39 yesterday as the US Dollar fell to a four week low. The USDIndex made a low at 92.13 this morning after the weekly unemployment claims report was the lowest since the start of the pandemic, at 340,000.
This week, OPEC, led by Russia, agreed to maintain production capacity of 400,000 barrels per day for October (continued from September) as due to the impact of Covid-19, there are still some factors of economic uncertainty, though we are starting to see strong fundamentals and renewed demand. The OECD’s crude stockpiles continue to decline, while US crude inventories (EIA) reported a lower-than-expected -7.2 million barrels this week, compared with a forecast of -2.5 million barrels.
From the technical point of view, yesterday’s rally in oil prices broke above the MA50 line, before slumping back to trade lower, now stuck at a key resistance zone consisting of the 70.00 psychological level, the MA50 line and the top frame of the Channel. If it is able to breach this level, the next resistance level is at 74.00 and then the multi-year high of 76.36, while on the downside support is at 66.00 and the support of the MA200 Zone 62.00. Overall the price is not clear at the moment because the MACD is moving up near the 0 line, while the RSI continues to hover near the 50 level.
Things to keep an eye on for today include the US Non-Farm Employment Report, as well as other labor data. This is seen as important information for the Fed’s decision on the tapering path for QE.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.