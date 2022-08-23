USOIL suggests the development of the final part of the global impulse wave a of the cycle degree.
The 1H timeframe shows the markup of the final primary wave ⑤, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse.
It is possible that an intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor double zigzag was recently completed, then the price began to rise in the intermediate wave (5). It is assumed that the intermediate wave (5) will take the form of a standard minor impulse 1-2-3-4-5, as shown on the chart.
The end of the specified pattern is possible near 124.97. At that level, wave (5) will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of impulse (3).
Let's consider the second option, where the construction of an intermediate correction (4) can be continued. Perhaps it will have the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X look finished. Thus, in the near future, the downward movement is expected to continue in the actionary wave Z, which can be completed in the form of a minute triple zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ-ⓩ.
The oil price may fall to 81.08. At that level, intermediate correction (4) will be at 76.4% of impulse (3).
After reaching this level, the market is expected to grow above the maximum – 123.72.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
