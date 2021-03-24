Oil producers cannot catch a break, right when you think they have price recovering and a steady stream of demand building, wham; they get beaten again. Admittedly, the first time around, they brought it on themselves by starting a price war, but this time producers have tried to do almost everything right. Now oil demand is expected to dwindle a little again due to the newly invoked European lockdowns in Germany, Italy, and France set to run over the Easter period.
West Texas Intermediate oil which is produced in the Permian Basin (Texas and New Mexico )was trading at the lowest premium to Nymex futures since June 2020. The resurgence has put a heavy damper on oil demand, shooting prices back below the $60 per barrel range. Drillers in the US would have been looking forward to exporting the stockpile of oil they currently have in storage so that production can return.
International demand has been weakening for years; a simple trend line on a monthly chart will give you a fuller picture. The below chart West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) has been seeing value per barrel erode relatively consistently.
USWTI Monthly – a Downtrend that has lasted more than a decade.
While oil has been resilient, the resurgence of covid-19 induced lockdowns and the continued struggles for refinery operations to return to full compacity limit producers' production capabilities. For more than a month, crude exports out of the US have been below 3 million barrels per day. To understand the gravity of the situation and how far away from peak production, the US truly is, in the 3rd quarter of 2018, the United States exported more than 10 million a day.
I don't know about you, but I don't precisely see overseas demand suddenly booming in the next few months. Airlines here in Australia have an optimistic expectation for returning to international travel in October of this year. Maybe, it is possible, but I still don't see it as a global event whereby flights go to every continent.
And of course, we can't forget about the disruptor out of Abu Dhabi, Murban Crude oil which will be listed on the ICE exchange later this month. A futures contract that is likely to directly compete with the West Texas variant due to having similar trade and shipping traits. The deal poses an even more significant threat to the OPEC Cartel.
The Netflix series Narcos (great show, FYI) taught me that the whole empire usually begins to fall once a cartel leaks. Why should an oil cartel be any different to a Columbian one? In this case, Abu Dhabi is the leak, and it threatens to destabilize the oil cartels cooperation by undercutting oil pricing through the Murban contract.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.