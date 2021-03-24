Oil producers cannot catch a break, right when you think they have price recovering and a steady stream of demand building, wham; they get beaten again. Admittedly, the first time around, they brought it on themselves by starting a price war, but this time producers have tried to do almost everything right. Now oil demand is expected to dwindle a little again due to the newly invoked European lockdowns in Germany, Italy, and France set to run over the Easter period.

West Texas Intermediate oil which is produced in the Permian Basin (Texas and New Mexico )was trading at the lowest premium to Nymex futures since June 2020. The resurgence has put a heavy damper on oil demand, shooting prices back below the $60 per barrel range. Drillers in the US would have been looking forward to exporting the stockpile of oil they currently have in storage so that production can return.

International demand has been weakening for years; a simple trend line on a monthly chart will give you a fuller picture. The below chart West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) has been seeing value per barrel erode relatively consistently.

USWTI Monthly – a Downtrend that has lasted more than a decad e.

While oil has been resilient, the resurgence of covid-19 induced lockdowns and the continued struggles for refinery operations to return to full compacity limit producers' production capabilities. For more than a month, crude exports out of the US have been below 3 million barrels per day. To understand the gravity of the situation and how far away from peak production, the US truly is, in the 3rd quarter of 2018, the United States exported more than 10 million a day.

I don't know about you, but I don't precisely see overseas demand suddenly booming in the next few months. Airlines here in Australia have an optimistic expectation for returning to international travel in October of this year. Maybe, it is possible, but I still don't see it as a global event whereby flights go to every continent.

And of course, we can't forget about the disruptor out of Abu Dhabi, Murban Crude oil which will be listed on the ICE exchange later this month. A futures contract that is likely to directly compete with the West Texas variant due to having similar trade and shipping traits. The deal poses an even more significant threat to the OPEC Cartel.

The Netflix series Narcos (great show, FYI) taught me that the whole empire usually begins to fall once a cartel leaks. Why should an oil cartel be any different to a Columbian one? In this case, Abu Dhabi is the leak, and it threatens to destabilize the oil cartels cooperation by undercutting oil pricing through the Murban contract.