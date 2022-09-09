USOIL suggests the development of the final part of the global impulse wave a of the cycle degree.
The 1H timeframe shows the markup of the final primary wave ⑤, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse.
An intermediate correction (4) in the form of a minor double zigzag may have been completed recently. Thus, in the last section of the chart, we see that the price has started to rise in the intermediate wave (5). It is assumed that the intermediate wave (5) will take the form of a standard impulse.
The end of the specified pattern is possible near 129.59. At that level, wave (5) will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of impulse (3).
However, the construction of the intermediate correction (4) can be continued. Thus, let's consider the second scenario. Perhaps it will have the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X look complete. Thus, in the near future, the downward movement is expected to continue in the actionary wave Z, which can be completed in the form of a minute triple zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ-ⓩ.
The price of oil may fall to the level of 66.17.
After reaching this level, the market is expected to grow above the maximum – 123.72.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
