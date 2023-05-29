US Oil: Intermediate correction (B) completion hints at the beginning of a bearish impulse (C)

We considered the USOIL situation more than three weeks ago. We see that the formation of a large bearish trend continues, taking the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
It seems that the final part of this triple zigzag is being built, that is, the sub-wave Ⓩ. It is possible that the primary wave Ⓩ will have the form of a simple 3-wave zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) of the intermediate degree.
The intermediate impulse wave (A) and the zigzag correction (B) look completed. Thus, in the near future, the price may fall in the sub-wave (C).
Wave (C) is likely to strive for equality with impulse (A), so its end is expected near 54.73.
Let's consider an alternative scenario in which the correction wave (B) can take on a more complex internal structure.
Perhaps, with a bullish movement, we will see how the correction (B) ends in the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z. Now we can notice the completed W-X-Y sub-waves.
In the near future, the development of minor sub-waves X-Y is expected, as shown in the chart, approximately near 78.96.
At that level, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.