USOIL suggests the development of the final part of the global impulse wave a of the cycle degree. The 1H timeframe shows the markup of the final primary wave ⑤, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse.
Perhaps in the middle of the current month, an intermediate correction (4) was completed in the form of a minor zigzag, then the price began to rise in the intermediate wave (5).
It is assumed that the intermediate wave (5) may take the form of a standard minor impulse 1-2-3-4-5, as shown on the chart.
The end of the specified pattern is possible near 129.80. At that level, wave (5) will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of impulse (3).
According to the alternative, we see that the construction of the intermediate correction (4) can be continued. Perhaps it will have the form of a triple three W-X-Y-X-Z.
The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X look complete. Thus, in the near future, a downward movement is expected in the actionary sub-wave Z, which can be completed in the form of a minute triple zigzag ⓦ-ⓧ-ⓨ-ⓧ-ⓩ.
The oil price may fall to 81.04. At that level, intermediate correction (4) will be at 76.4% of impulse (3).
After the end of the flat, the market is expected to grow above the maximum – 123.72.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
