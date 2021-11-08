Global developments

The Fed on Wednesday late evening pushed back against the market's expectations of rate hikes by delinking taper from rate hikes. This has caused a massive rally in short-term rates. The US 2y yield has dropped about 10bps since the beginning of the month. US longer end rates too have come off. 10y yield hit a low of 1.44% after seeing recent highs around 1.61%. This move seems to indicate that this rate hike cycle is likely to be gradual and that terminal rates are likely to be lower than previous hike cycles. Even a stronger than expected October NFP print (Headline NFP 551k, Unemployment Rate 4.6%) failed to prop up US rates. The US House passed the USD 550bn Infrastructure bill which had already been passed by the Senate. The Broader social spending bill though still continues to be in limbo.

The BoE too on Thursday did not deliver the anticipated hike and kept the rate unchanged at 0.1%. The yield on the UK Yield on the UK 2y gilt has fallen from highs of 0.75% at the beginning of the month to 0.40% now.

The push back by central banks against rate hikes has caused the risk rally to continue. The Pound has been the worst-performing G10 currency on a surprise hold by the BoE. The Dollar has strengthened a bit against commodity currencies. The Dollar is weaker against Asian and EM currencies as a dovish Fed means that the investors would keep pursuing carry.

Domestic developments

Equities

The Nifty ended 0.5% higher at 17916 in the Muhurat Trading session on Thursday. US equities ended at fresh record highs on Friday. Asian equities are trading a bit soft.

Bonds and Rates

We are likely to see a significant rally in rates and bonds today as short-term rates across Developed markets have rallied. Crude prices too have eased as OPEC said it believes its production hike schedule would keep the market in balance as it sees demand tapering off gradually. We expect the yield on the 10y to drop about 4-5bps and 5y OIS to drop by about 8-10bps.

USD/INR

The Rupee has strengthened in the offshore market as investors have continued to search for carry after a dovish Fed. We expect nationalized banks to step in to moderate the pace of Rupee appreciation. Near-term forwards continue to remain elevated due to IPO funding pressure. This too is weighing on the spot. 1y forward yield is around 4.75% and 3m ATMF vols are around 4.97%.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.00 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.

