- Update on the channel (00:00).
- A look at market sentiment with rising yields still in focus (1:52).
- Fed's Bullard says first rate hike could come in March (2:58).
- Oil at 7-week high on supply constraints (4:18).
- Bitcoin drops below $42,000 to lowest since September (6:06).
- GameStop shares surge 27% aftermarket on NFT & crypto news (7:57).
- What to expect from US Non-Farm Payrolls today (8:51).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.