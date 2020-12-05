- Job creation falls by more than half in November to 245,000 from 610,000.
- Markets ignore weak US jobs data as payrolls rise for the seventh month.
- US equities, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq rise to records.
- Initial Jobless Claims revert to descending trend in November.
- Vaccine and stimulus potential keep markets looking to Q1.
- Dollar gains in most major pairs, loses against the loonie.
The US economy turned in its weakest job performance of the pandemic era in November adding 245,000 jobs as COVID-19 closures in several states and rising diagnoses may have inhibited hiring across the country. Economists in the Reuters Survey had forecast 469,000 new positions.
Overall, nonfarm jobs remained 9.8 million, 6.5%, below their February levels.
Nonfarm payrolls
Markets turned a blind eye to the disappointing labor performance, keeping attention focused on the potential boom in the first quarter as vaccine distribution accelerates and Congress agrees on a new stimulus package, either now or after the new legislature is seated in January.
Another reason for buoyant market response was Thursday's unemployment claims which reverted to their declining trend at 712,000. This was far less than the 775,000 estimate or the 768,000 average of the two prior weeks.
Markets
The dollar reversed some its recent losses but it remained lower on the week against all the majors. The EUR/USD fell about 20 points on the day from its open ending at 1.2127 but it is up 1.4% from last Friday's close at 1.1960 and 4.2% from its finish at 1.1638 on November 2.
The USD/JPY added 27 points from Thursday's close to 104.16. It is little changed on the week having ended last Friday at 104.07. In the period from November 2 it is down less than 1%, 104.80 to 104.16.
The Canadian dollar was the big winner on the day with the USD/CAD falling to a two-year low at 1.2779. The pair is down 1.6% on the week and 4% since its close on October 30 at 1.3319. The Employment Change Report from Statistics Canada, issued at the same time as Nonfarm Payrolls, was considerably better with 62,000 new jobs, more than three times the 20,0000 forecast. The Canadian unemployment rate dropped to 8.5% rather than remaining at 8.9% as forecast.
The sterling, Swiss franc, Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower by modest amounts against the greenback on Friday though all were higher on the week.
All three US equity averages posted intra-day and closing record highs. The Dow finished up 248.74 points, 0.8% at 30,218.26. The S&P 500 added 0.9%, 32.40 points to 3,699.12 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.70%, 87.05 points to 12,464.23. Friday's gain for stocks was their fourth weekly increase in five weeks with the Dow adding 1% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.2% since Monday's open.
Treasury yields rose also, though restrained by the Federal Reserve bond buying program. The yield on the 10-year Treasury added 5 basis points to 0.973% and the 30-year rose 7 points to 1.741%. The 2-year was unchanged at 0.153%.
Private payrolls
Private payrolls rose 344,000 but government employees at all levels fell 99,000, largely due to the loss of 93,00 temporary census workers, for the third decline in a row.
Warehouse employment increased 145,000 and manufacturing by 27,000. Retail stores lost 35,000 employees, which may be a sign that businesses are not expecting a good holiday season.
The Unemployment Rate (U-3) slipped to 6.7% from 6.9% and the Labor Force participation rate dropped to 61.5% from 61.7% , as people left the workforce and were no longer counted among the jobless. The Underemployment Rate (U-6) , which is a wider measure of joblessness that includes people who have not looked for work recently, fell to 12% from 12.1%.
Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% on the month and 4.4% on the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD fails to break $1850 and turns to the downside
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1848/oz reaching the highest level since November 23 and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1829 and is it about to end the week hovering around $1830.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!