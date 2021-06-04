US Nonfarm Payrolls/Market Wrap: Slower but not slow enough, faster but not fast enough

The economy added 559,000 jobs in June missing the 650,000 forecast.

April and May payrolls have delivered about half of expectations, 837,000 vs 1.628 million.

Job growth is too slow to prompt a Fed taper, but fast enough to forestall easier policy.

Equities rose as Treasury yields and the US dollar fell.

Inflation is set to jump again in May, putting the Fed in a dilemma.

The US economy put the fear of a wallowing labor market to rest as 559,000 workers found new employment in May.

After the dismal 278,000 payroll performance in April, this will not be enough to bring back Federal Reserve talk about a bond taper, but it is not so weak as to bring the economic recovery into doubt.

Friday’s Employment Situation Report from the Labor Departmenthad been expected to produce 650,000 new positions. There was considerable speculation that the April figure might be revised substantially higher. The mere 12,000 addition to the original 266,000 was as much of a disappointment as the headline number.

Market response

The moderate data pushed equities higher as it reduced the possibility of an immediate Fed rate adjustment to near zero. The S&P 500 gained 37.04 points, 0.88% to 4,229.89 and the Dow added 199.98 points, closing at 34,756.39, a rise of 0.52%.

S&P 500

CNBC

Treasury yields reversed Thursday’s gains. The 10-year yield dropped 7 basis points to 1.557%, its largest one-day decline and lowest close since April 15. The 30-year or long bond shed 6 basis points to 2.235%, also its lowest finish since April 15, though it did drop to 2.236% on May 6. The 2-year Treasury lost 1 point in yield to 0.149%

10-year Treasury yield

CNBC

The dollar was a loser in all major pairs on Friday. The euro rose 40 points to 1.2167, restoring about half of Thursday’s loss after the strong services PMI report for May. The USD/JPY fell 80 points closing at 109.48, giving up the 110.00 level after its first close above in five weeks.

The sterling, Swiss franc, Australian and New Zealand dollar all rose against the US dollar.

The greenback’s gains this year have been predicated on rising Treasury rates. While that remains the overall scenario the last two payroll reports have dampened the expectations that a surging job market might liberate the Fed from its labor concerns.

Inflation and Fed policy

For the Federal Reserve the modest job growth will keep the focus on inflation without enabling a possible response.

Inflation is expected to take another jumpto 4.6% when the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) is reported on Thursday. The index has already tripled this year, from 1.4% in January to 4.2 % in April. This dramatic increase has been the prime logic behind the Fed’s tentative comments on tapering in the April minutes and the market’s speculative response.

CPI

FXStreet

Fed officials, including most often Chair Jerome Powell, have repeatedly laid the price increases to the statistical base effect from last year lockdown declines. The move to inflation-averaging at September’s Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting was an attempt to forestall market pressure from the rate increases that the governors correctly assumed were coming.

The Fed’s intention was to gradually introduce the markets to the idea of tapering, months before any actual reduction in purchases. The April minutes were the initial insert. Had the May NFP report and revision to April been strong, it could have put that suggested discussion on the agenda for the June 15-17 FOMC meeting.

It is now likely that any official talk of a purchase tape has been put off into the fourth quarter. The June meeting will produce an update to the Fed’s Projection Materials for GDP and interest rates. The March edition posited an unchanged fed funds rate through the end of 2023.

Other aspects of the May jobs report were mostly positive. The unemployment rate (U-3) fell to 5.8% from 6.1%, slightly better than the 5.9% forecast. The underemployment rate (U-6), which counts discouraged workers, dropped to 10.25 from 10.4%, both rates were the lowest of the pandemic. The participation rate slipped to 61.6% from 61.7% and Average Hourly Earnings rose 2% oon the year in May, far better than the -0.4% forecast and April 0.4% increase.