Market movers today
We have a couple of interesting data points today. First, the German ZEW for October is released. It has dropped quite a bit in recent months and it does tend to lead PMI by 1-2 months. In the US, the NFIB small business optimism is interesting because it has some important subindices on labour shortage and wage plans.
IMF will also release its World Economic Outlook with new forecasts for the global economy. The forecasts can be a bit lagging, as they are some time under way but the press briefing at 15.00CET could add some colour on how IMF sees inflation and growth risks.
Speeches by three Fed members (Clarida, Evans and Bostic) may shed more light on the tapering outlook after the recent soft employment number. Especially Clarida is interesting, as we know Evans is dovish and Bostic is hawkish. We expect the Fed to move on with the tapering decision in November.
The Norwegian government unveils its budget for 2022 today (see more below in the Nordic macro section).
The 60 second overview
China: China is examining whether 25 financial institutions have too close ties with private companies, leading to worse credit quality. China did a similar exercise back in 2015. Besides that Evergrande missed another payment yesterday. Moody's downgraded Modern Land, another sign that the problems are spreading to other parts of the property market. There are downside risks to global growth because of the development in China, see Research Global: Five reasons we see rising downside risks to growth.
Commodity prices: Oil prices remain high with WTI oil still above USD80/barrel, the highest since 2014. The skyrocketing energy prices overall are putting upward pressure on some metals such as aluminium, which require a lot of energy to produce. Aluminium prices are the highest since 2008.
Equities: Equities fell yesterday, dragged down by US and Latin America while Europe and Asia were higher. The inflation/stagflation trade dominating once again as yields, oil and metals all rose. Value outperforming growth with cheap energy stocks outperforming long duration tech stocks. Since the ECB meeting a month ago the German 10Y yields are 25bp higher and energy sectors have outperformed semiconductors with more than 30% in the Stoxx 600. In US yesterday, Dow -0.7%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.6% and Russell 2000 -0.6%. Asian markets are mostly lower this morning. European and US sentiment negative as well with futures being 0.5-1% lower.
FI: European yields continued to rise yesterday on the back of hawkish comments from ECB's Knot regarding that the investors should take inflation more seriously. Later, ECB's Lane struck a more dovish tone, but these comments did not have much impact on the negative sentiment.
FX: JPY was the big loser yesterday and AUD and USD among the winners in G10 currency space as rising commodity prices and continued upwards pressure on US rates set the tone. USD/JPY rose above 113 - the highest level since 2018.
Credit: Credit markets suffered yet another risk-off session yesterday with iTraxx Xover widening 4.5bp (to 269bp) and Main 1bp (to 53bp). HY bonds widened 5bp while IG bonds closed the day marginally wider.
Nordic macro
The Norwegian government unveils its budget for 2022 today, and we naturally expect much tighter fiscal policy than this year as the various support packages are phased out. We expect the structural, oil-adjusted deficit to be just below 3% of the value of the oil fund, which is in line with the fiscal rule. Even if we do see a change of government later in the week, and big changes in the final approved budget, we would still expect this to be the upper bound for transfers from the fund.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.