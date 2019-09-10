American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index dropped to 103.1 in August from 104.7 one month earlier. Though this is the lowest score since March for this primary barometer of business sentiment it remains well above every reading for the decade before the 2016 election and is higher than the large majority of all scores in the measure’s 54 year history.
Reuters
Put it another way, it was the surge in business optimism that followed the presidential vote that drove the hopes of small businesses to their highest point in the series at 108.8 in September 2018.
Reuters
As NFIB President Juanita D. Duggan wrote in the accompanying report, "In spite of the success we continue to see on Main Street, the manic predictions of recession are having a psychological effect and creating uncertainty for small business owners throughout the country.” "Small business owners continue to invest, grow, and hire at historically high levels, and we see no indication of a coming recession."
Seven of the 10 component gauges fell, including an 8-point drop in expectations for the economy to improve, a 5-point decrease in those expecting higher sales and a 7-point decline in owners who believe they can raise prices. Earning trends registered a 3-point gain as did the uncertainty index by 4-points hinting that capital spending and investment may come under pressure in the months ahead.
The number of owners who said they expected to raise worker compensation also fell. This is a bit of a puzzle for, as the report said, “A record 27 percent of owners reported finding qualified workers is their No. 1 business problem."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB
The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.
GBP/USD holds on to gains, despite Brexit turmoil
The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2400, with the Pound backed by positive UK employment data, comments from BOE’s Carney saying that “the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.