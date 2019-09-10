American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index dropped to 103.1 in August from 104.7 one month earlier. Though this is the lowest score since March for this primary barometer of business sentiment it remains well above every reading for the decade before the 2016 election and is higher than the large majority of all scores in the measure’s 54 year history.

Put it another way, it was the surge in business optimism that followed the presidential vote that drove the hopes of small businesses to their highest point in the series at 108.8 in September 2018.

As NFIB President Juanita D. Duggan wrote in the accompanying report, "In spite of the success we continue to see on Main Street, the manic predictions of recession are having a psychological effect and creating uncertainty for small business owners throughout the country.” "Small business owners continue to invest, grow, and hire at historically high levels, and we see no indication of a coming recession."

Seven of the 10 component gauges fell, including an 8-point drop in expectations for the economy to improve, a 5-point decrease in those expecting higher sales and a 7-point decline in owners who believe they can raise prices. Earning trends registered a 3-point gain as did the uncertainty index by 4-points hinting that capital spending and investment may come under pressure in the months ahead.

The number of owners who said they expected to raise worker compensation also fell. This is a bit of a puzzle for, as the report said, “A record 27 percent of owners reported finding qualified workers is their No. 1 business problem."