New home sales forecast to rise modestly in June after large May jump.

Sales support housing starts and construction employment.

Historically low mortgage rates, courtesy of the Fed, have encouraged home buying.

Market impact limited but concern is rising about the economy in the second half.

New home sales are expected to return to their pre-pandemic average in June suggesting that the recent gains in housing starts and construction job may continue into the second half of the year.

Purchases of all classes of new housing, normally about 10% of the overall housing market, are forecast to rise 4% to an annualized rate of 700,000 units from 676,000 in May. This would equal the six month average of 701,000 from July to December last year. Sales jumped 16.6% in May after falling 4.6% in February, 13.7% in March and 5.2% in April with the yearly rate bottoming at 580,000 that month.

New home sales

FXStreet

Housing starts and building permits

New home construction has rebounded in May and June a combined 25.5% but that is just over half of the 45% plunge in March in April. The April annual rate of 934,000 was the weakest since February 2015 and well below the July to December average of 1.36 million. The June annualized rate of home building of 1.186 million is 87% of last year’s second half average.

Housing starts

FXStreet

Building permits, which enable but do not guarantee construction, at 1.241 annualized in June have also returned to 85% of their third and fourth quarter average of 1.457 million after falling to a low of 1.066 million in April.

Construction employment

Jobs in the construction trades have regained over half of their 1.1 million losses in March and April adding back 453,000 workers in May and 158,000 in June as most of the country reopened in the last two months.

Mortgage rates

The weekly nationwide average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, the most common type of home financing, had been declining for almost two years after hitting 5.17% in November 2018.

Reuters

The Federal Reserve’s Covid relief program which began buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in March has driven home interest costs to record lows.

From 3.82% on March 20 the rate dropped to 3.47% just one week later equaling the March 6 record set in the early Covid panic and it continued to fall to 3.19% on July 10 before edging up to 3.20% the following week.

The previous all-time low before the pandemic of 3.60% in July 2016 was also the product of Fed intervention in the credit markets, in that case the cumulative effect of the financial crisis quantitative easing programs.

Applications for mortgage climbed 4.1% in the week of July 17 week following a 5.1% gain the previous week, reported the Mortgage Bankers Association. On the year they were 19% higher. The annual increase suggests that the demand is more than just the backlog from the two month market closure.

Conclusion and market impact

The recovery in housing sales and the concurrent improvement in home construction and employment was largely preordained as the US reopened its economy after the nearly universal closure in March and April.

Home purchases and construction employment for the second half will depend on the course of the economy and the evolving status of the pandemic in the US.

Initial unemployment claims rose in the latest week for the first time since March 27 and the rising Covid incidence in many states has forced pullbacks or postponements on opening plans in several states.

Housing sales are a lagging indicator as they depend on consumers’ confidence in their employment and the overall economy. The May and June recovery does not guarantee a second half revival and markets are more interested in the future than the past.