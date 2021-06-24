Global developments
US yields have risen overnight across the curve. The rise has been more on account of a surge in inflation expectations rather than real rates and therefore the risk sentiment continues to hold up quite well. 2y Breakevens are back up to 2.75%. High Beta commodity currencies continue to outperform. Euro got resisted at 1.1950 and Sterling at 1.40 overnight. The focus today will be on the Bank of England Rate decision. The BoE is likely to sound hawkish. We may see more members vote in favor of an earlier reduction in asset purchases. If the Sterling manages to break and sustain above 1.4080, we could see the next leg of up move. US weekly jobless claims shall also be on focus today.
Domestic developments
India attracted an FDI of USD 6.24bn in April, a 38% rise compared to April'20. Rating agency Moody has said the impact second wave is softer and may be limited only to the June quarter.
Equities
Asian equities are trading flat after Dow and S&P ended marginally in the red and Nasdaq marginally in the green. Today is the June F&O expiry. 15450-15900 seems to be the range. Nifty seems to have settled in. Both levels are extremely crucial.
Bonds
The Yield on the benchmark 2030 security ended at 6.02%. 6m and 12m T-bill cutoffs came in higher than last time at 3.72% and 3.88% respectively. Corporate bond yields have risen in the 3-5y space. 3y AAA NBFC bonds are yielding close to 5.65% and 5y around 6.15%.
USD/INR
USD/INR was bid into RBI fix but came off post that. We expect a sideways session today as well.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 73.80-74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
