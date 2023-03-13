Share:

Notes/Observations

- US moved to limit contagion risks to the economy.

- US Treasury creates new backstop measure for banking system; Concerns about liquidity and capital positions likely to remain.

- Market scales back bets on faster Fed rate increases as a result (decision on Mar 22nd)..

- ECB's meeting on Thursday (Mar 16th). Markets also scale back path of rate hike path.

Asia

- China President Xi NPC speech reiterated that the country faced many difficulties this year and would not be easy achieving 2023’s GDP target of ~ 5%; needed to pursue economic growth. Global economic situation this year was unstable and not optimistic.

- China Premier Li Qiang stated that the domestic economy showed trends of stabilizing and recovery; achieving 5.0% GDP growth target would not be easy..

- Japan Q1 BSI Large All Industry Q/Q: -3.0 v +0.7 prior; Large Manufacturing Q/Q: -10.5 v -3.6 prior.

Taiwan

- China said to have privately suggested US to consider simultaneous VP Harris trip to China when and if House Speaker McCarthy decided to go to Taiwan, citing 1997 diplomatic plan.

Europe

- UK government said to be working on a rescue plan to provide guarantees for banks to offer new loans to companies with money locked in SVB accounts; scheme was not finalized.

- S&P affirmed Portugal sovereign rating at BBB+; Outlook Stable.

Americas

- FED announced a new emergency bank term fund program (BTFP) with assets valued at PAR. To offer emergency loans of up to one year to Eligible Depository Institutions. Actions to ensure depositors "need not worry".

- US Treasury said to see some institutions" with issues similar to SVB. Firms would not being bailed out, but depositors protected. Believed the current situation was “not 2008”.

- FDIC seize control of Signature Bank; effective immediately citing systemic risk. Company has $89B in deposits*; All depositors of this institution will be made whole.

- Investor Bill Ackman stated that he believed more banks would likely fail despite Fed intervention.

- Goldman Sachs Research stated that it no longer expected Fed to raise rates at the Mar 22nd meeting; cited recent stress in the banking system.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter) stated that was open to any outcome on interest rate hikes, still concerned about inflation being too elevated.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.48% at 447.06, FTSE -1.81% at 7,608.37, DAX -2.46% at 7,067.42, CAC-40 -2.12% at 7,067.42, IBEX-35 -2.82% at 9,023.31, FTSE MIB -3.46% at 26,339.00, SMI -1.44% at 10,610.40, S&P 500 Futures +0.47%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell through the early hours of the session; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and materials; sectors leading to the downside include financials and energy; banking subsector the worst performer with fallout from SVB and Credit Suisse shares hitting record low; Qualtrics confirms to be acquired by Sliver Lake and CCP; Provention Bio to be acquired by Sanofi; reportedly Continental has found a buyer for its Russian assets; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post DHL [DPW.DE] +3.0% (agrees to hike wages).

- Financials: HSBC Holdings [HSBA.UK] -1.5% (to acquire UK unit of Silicon Valley Bank for £1), Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -12% (global financial system concerns).

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] -1.5% (acquires Provention Bio), Novartis [NOVN.CH] -1.0% (buyback).

- Industrials: Global Ports Holdings [GPH.UK] +2.0% (earnings), Continental [CON.DE] -4.0% (Russian firm interested in Continental's Russia assets), Porsche [P911.DE] -2.0% (earnings).

- Technology: SAP [SAP.DE] -1.0% (agrees to sell 423M Qualtrics shares).

- Materials: K+S [SDF.DE] +1.0% (analyst action).

Speakers

- French Fin Min Le Maire stated that did not see specific risk of contagion from Silicon Valley Bank; French banks had high level of liquidity.

- Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated that its domestic banking system was extremely secure and funded.

- China President Xi said to be planning to visit Moscow and meet with Russia Presidemt Putin as soon as next week (Mar 20th).

- Fitch affirmed South Korea Sovereign rating at AA-: Outlook stable.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD on soft footing have tempered interest rate hike expectations in response to an increase in unemployment, cooling wages and anxiety over Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. The greenback clawed back from its worst levels as the EU session progressed.

- EUR/USD at 1.0675 by mid-session. Dealers looking ahead towards the ECB's meeting on Thursday (Mar 16th). Makrets have scaled back its calls for ECB peak rates below 3.50% by October (was at 4.00% last week).

- GBP/USD lower as BOE peak rate scaled back to 4.50%.

- USD/JPY at 133.60 as US bond yields continued to move lower..

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Mar SEB Housing-Price Indicator: -9 v -8 prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan Current Account (DKK): 28.5B v 33.9B prior; Trade Balance: 11.8B v 9.0B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Current Account: -$9.9B v -$10.1Be.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: 33.9% v 21.4% prior.

- (RO) Romania Feb CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 15.5% v 15.3%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): B v 519.4B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: B v 502.0B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Mexico Feb ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 10.3% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Feb Consumer Confidence: -29.0e v -28.6 prior.

- 06:00 (GR) Greece Feb CPI Y/Y: No est v 7.0% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (NO) Norway to sell NOK6.0B in 12-month bills.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 ((DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 6-month BuBills.

- 07:00 (IL) Israel Feb Consumer Confidence: No est v 70 prior.

- 07:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Trade Balance: No est v -€2.8B prior.

- 0700 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.25B in 2025, 2028, 2031, 2032 and 252 bonds.

- 07:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 2.5% Oct 2027 Bonds.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 07:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (IN) India Feb CPI Y/Y: 6.4%e v 6.5% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Industrial Production M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.0% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: No est v 2.7% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming 2028, 2033 and 2052 SPGB bonds issuance.

- 09:30 (UR) Ukraine Q4 GDP Q/Q: No est v 9.0% prior; Y/Y: -35.5%e v -30.8% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup) meeting.

- 10:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.8-6.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 10:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 14:05 (UK) BOE's Dhingra speaks.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Import Price Index M/M: No est v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 1.7% prior; Export Price Index M/M: No est v -3.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -1.3% prior.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jan Net Migration: No est v +4.6K prior.

- 18:00 (AU) Australia Feb Household Spending M/M: No est v -6.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Mar Westpac Consumer Confidence: No est v 78.5 prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb NAB Business Confidence: No est v +6 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 18 prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Jan Trade Balance: -$4.4Be v -$4.6B prior; Exports Y/Y: +0.4%e v -9.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: -0.9%e v -9.9% prior.

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.8T in 2-year Bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 2-year and 10-year Bonds.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-year JGB bonds.