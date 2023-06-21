Share:

While the most recent US labour market data has remained relatively upbeat, some signs of underlying weakness are starting to emerge. The unemployment rate jumped to a seven-month high of 3.7%, which suggests some slack is starting to build. That said, keep in mind labour markets are cooling from a very overheated state in a historical context.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 339k jobs in May, and the April print was revised up to 294k. While the 6M moving average remains elevated at 302k, the headline development blurs the sectoral differences. Service sectors such as education and healthcare, professional and business services, government, and leisure & hospitality recorded the most job gains. Conversely, sectors such as information and manufacturing recorded job cuts in May, which corroborates the global narrative of the service sector flourishing.

JOLTs Job Openings came in at 10.1 million ending a three-month streak of monthly declines. This led to an uptick in unfilled vacancies per unemployed to 1.8 from 1.7 in April - markedly above the 1.0-1.2 pre-pandemic range. While this suggests that labour demand is still high, the 3M moving average remains on a cooling trend, and clearly down from the peak of 12M in March 2022. Job openings rate was also little changed at 6.1%.

Labour force participation increased by 130k in May, continuing the slow but steady uptrend since late 2022. The rising supply coupled with the easing demand suggests that the labour market is gradually easing. This will help calm down upward pressure on wages and accordingly, average hourly earnings growth cooled to 0.3% m/m (4.3% y/y) in May from 0.4% m/m (4.4% y/y) in April.

Initial jobless claims have edged modestly higher to 262k, which is the highest level since early 2022. Earlier in the spring, fraudulent claims from Massachusetts distorted the initial claims figure higher, before the data was revised in May. However, the most recent uptick looks more broad-based across different states, suggesting that the move reflects 'true' weakening this time. While rise in unemployment claims has historically been a decent leading indicator for looming recessions, the still low level of continuing claims acts as a reminder that sharp weakening is not likely in the cards.

In our latest Nordic Outlook - Too soon to celebrate, 20 June, we continue to forecast a modest recession for the US economy, accompanied by further gradual weakening in labour market conditions. While recovering labour supply can still drive relative upbeat nonfarm payrolls prints in the near-term, we expect the unemployment rate to gradually rise above 4% towards 2024.

As such, we think the strength in the latest labour market data will not last for long. As the labour markets slowly become more balanced, we expect wage inflation to also cool further, which should help ease upward pressure on consumer prices. Markets will closely assess the upcoming round of labour market data in light of the Fed potentially extending the hiking cycle to H2. As we believe the underlying trend has already turned towards cooling, we also do not believe the Fed will have to hike rates further from here.

