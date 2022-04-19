Stocks either side of the Atlantic have diverged, with fears about cutting off Russian gas hitting European equities.
European investors fret about the economy
“US stocks might not have had the best start to earnings season, but investors have decided they are a better bet than Europe, where fears about the impact of closing off Russian gas supplies have pushed equities lower. The economic hit from such a move will not be small, and poses a major risk to the struggling economies of the continent. While the calls to cut off Russian supplies are understandable, it boosts the already not-insubstantial risk of a recession in the near future, reducing the limited attractiveness of Europe yet further.”
Wall Street makes headway
“A long weekend away from markets seems to have done wonders for US investors, who have been in a much better mood over these last 24 hours. Hope springs eternal, especially in earnings season, and with a broader range of names reporting from now on there will be the expectation of better news than that from the cautious updates of the banking sector over the last few sessions.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
