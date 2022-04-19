Stocks either side of the Atlantic have diverged, with fears about cutting off Russian gas hitting European equities.

European investors fret about the economy

“US stocks might not have had the best start to earnings season, but investors have decided they are a better bet than Europe, where fears about the impact of closing off Russian gas supplies have pushed equities lower. The economic hit from such a move will not be small, and poses a major risk to the struggling economies of the continent. While the calls to cut off Russian supplies are understandable, it boosts the already not-insubstantial risk of a recession in the near future, reducing the limited attractiveness of Europe yet further.”

Wall Street makes headway

“A long weekend away from markets seems to have done wonders for US investors, who have been in a much better mood over these last 24 hours. Hope springs eternal, especially in earnings season, and with a broader range of names reporting from now on there will be the expectation of better news than that from the cautious updates of the banking sector over the last few sessions.”