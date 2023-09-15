-
Asian markets end the week on a high after strong Chinese data.
-
ECB boost sentiment with dovish hike.
-
US markets look towards inflation expectations and industrial data.
Asian markets enjoyed a strong end to the week, with a second Chinese rate cut in as many days coming via a 0.2% reduction in the 14-day reverse repo that took it to 1.95%. Coming off the back of a 25-basis point cut to the RRR on Thursday, it is clear that the PBoC are keeping busy in a bid to stabilize and support the Chinese economy. With a raft of better-than-expected data released overnight, we are seeing some hope that the Chinese economy may be showing signs of improvement after months of deterioration. Stronger industrial production, retail sales, and falling unemployment brought optimism across the spectrum, with manufacturers, consumers, and the jobs market all taking on a healthier look.
European markets have taken on a more constructive tone this week, with the FTSE 100 on track to enjoy its strongest week in 10-months. Coming at a time of concerns around China, energy-led inflation, and an economic slowdown, the ECB meeting provided some confidence that we may finally have reached the end of this tightening cycle. Cynics will look at the recent surge in energy prices as a risk for a second inflation wave. However, this week does allow the optimists some hope that we could start planning for the timing of rate cuts rather than rate hikes.
Yesterday’s ECB meeting rather predictably saw Lagarde temper the hawkishness of the hike through dovish comments, with the recent deterioration in European data signalling a need to take the foot off the gas for now. There will always be a data dependency from the central bank, as another spike in inflation would push the bank to take further action. However, we have seen a relief rally for some of the hardest hit sectors, with UK housebuilders outperforming on the premise that the BoE will similarly draw a line under their tightening phase when they meet next week.
Looking ahead, the US Empire state manufacturing index and industrial production data shine a light on a sector that has been hit hard this year. However, last month’s surprise 1% surge in industrial output provides a potential recovery theme that could build if we see another outperformance this time around. Inflation expectations also look to play a key role for traders, with last month seeing the Michigan gauge revised upwards (a second consecutive gain). With energy prices on the rise, another rise for inflation expectations could dent sentiment given the implications for consumers who may bring forward spending in the view that prices will rise at a faster rate in the future.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.