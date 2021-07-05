Trading conditions should pick back up on Tuesday, after a relatively uneventful and expected uneventful start to the week on account of the US holiday. We did see some demand for the Euro and Pound on Monday, though the demand was mild.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.
GBP/USD toward 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD looks to test $1,800 with a daily close above 100-day SMA
Gold remains on track to close the fourth straight day in the positive territory. Next key resistance for XAU/USD is located at $1,800. Gold could lose its bullish momentum if sellers drag the price below 100-day SMA.
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% this week but registers lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain this week, marking the best since the beginning of April. XRP jumps 7.28% this week, holds crucial $0.65 level.
