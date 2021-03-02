The FTSE 100 is 40 points higher this afternoon, but on Wall Street Monday’s rally has hit a speed bump.
- US rebound stalls after Chinese regulator comments.
- Upcoming Fed speakers and jobs data provide further hurdles.
- Oil edges higher after Monday weakness.
Today’s market seems to lack the uniformly bullish conviction seen on Monday. While European stocks have rummaged around to find some more gains, Wall Street is on the back foot once more, although given the scale of the rebound yesterday that is perhaps not surprising. But previous legs higher began with several days of strong gains, so it is worrying that Monday’s bounce has fizzled so quickly in the US. It comes in the wake of comments from the Chinese regulator about ‘bubble conditions’ in US markets (and in Europe too, but that seems harder to justify), and this has put investors on notice for further comment from regulators around the globe. Still, today hasn’t seen a complete reversal of Monday’s gains, so there is the potential for a further rally later in the week, although this will of course be dependent on how the ADP and NFP payroll reports pan out on Wednesday and Friday respectively. And with two Fed speakers on the ticket for this evening there is further reason for the dip buyers to stay their hand for the time being.
As the dollar weakens so crude oil has stabilised, although tensions remain ahead of the OPEC meeting. So long as the members refrain from the temptation to go too far on production increases we should see oil make further upward progress, the market having factored in the expectations regarding increased output. The demand drivers for further crude oil appreciation remain in place, remaining impressively robust even in the face of concerns about virus mutations that might cause lockdowns to remain in place despite the success of vaccination programmes.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.2050 amid easing dollar’s demand
Easing Treasury yields and falling equities pushed the dollar lower heading into London fix. EUR/USD trades at daily highs around 1.2070 despite unimpressive EU data.
GBP/USD up over 100 pips after reaching a fresh two-week low
The pound trades around 1.3950 against the greenback, as demand for the latter receded. The focus is now on finance minister Sunak’s budget on Wednesday.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).