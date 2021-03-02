The FTSE 100 is 40 points higher this afternoon, but on Wall Street Monday’s rally has hit a speed bump.

US rebound stalls after Chinese regulator comments.

Upcoming Fed speakers and jobs data provide further hurdles.

Oil edges higher after Monday weakness.

Today’s market seems to lack the uniformly bullish conviction seen on Monday. While European stocks have rummaged around to find some more gains, Wall Street is on the back foot once more, although given the scale of the rebound yesterday that is perhaps not surprising. But previous legs higher began with several days of strong gains, so it is worrying that Monday’s bounce has fizzled so quickly in the US. It comes in the wake of comments from the Chinese regulator about ‘bubble conditions’ in US markets (and in Europe too, but that seems harder to justify), and this has put investors on notice for further comment from regulators around the globe. Still, today hasn’t seen a complete reversal of Monday’s gains, so there is the potential for a further rally later in the week, although this will of course be dependent on how the ADP and NFP payroll reports pan out on Wednesday and Friday respectively. And with two Fed speakers on the ticket for this evening there is further reason for the dip buyers to stay their hand for the time being.

As the dollar weakens so crude oil has stabilised, although tensions remain ahead of the OPEC meeting. So long as the members refrain from the temptation to go too far on production increases we should see oil make further upward progress, the market having factored in the expectations regarding increased output. The demand drivers for further crude oil appreciation remain in place, remaining impressively robust even in the face of concerns about virus mutations that might cause lockdowns to remain in place despite the success of vaccination programmes.