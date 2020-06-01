US manufacturing rebounds from an 11 year low: Dollar sinks on reversal of risk trade

- American factory activity rose from April’s 11 year low but all indexes remain deeply in contraction.
- The ISM manufacturing index edged up to 43.1 in May from 41.5.
- New orders and employment indexes miss forecasts at 31.8 and 32.1.
The US manufacturing sector recovered in May from its 11-year low, an indication that the worst damage from business closures is past, but the forward looking indexes, new orders and employment remain the most deeply in contraction.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed the index for factory activity rose to 43.1 slightly ahead of the 43 forecast. April’s 41.5 result had been the lowest since April 2009.
ISM manufacturing index
The new orders index climbed to 31.8, well below its 40.3 estimate. The April 27.1 score was the weakest since December 2008. Order backlogs rose to 38.2 in May from 37.8 the prior month.
The employment index reached 32 in May also missing its 35 prediction. April’s 27.5 reading was the lowest since February 1949.
This was the first increase in the ISM factory index since January. The result seconds regional Fed surveys from Dallas and Philadelphia that have manufacturing rising from the April bottom and consumer sentiment indexes from the University of Michigan and the Conference Board which show a small turn higher in May.
Michigan consumer sentiment
FXStreet
Unemployment
More than 40 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the last 10 weeks as business shutdowns and social restrictions have devastated the economy even though the curbs were not instituted until the latter part of March.
Non-farm payrolls shed 22.5 million jobs in April and the loss of another 8 million is forecast when the May numbers are reported this Friday.
GDP
The US economy contracted at a 5% annualized rate in the first quarter, the largest decline since the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.
Second quarter GDP is expected to be the worst in US history as a good portion of the US economy, especially the retail sector was closed for April and May. Estimates range from -30% to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow running forecast at -51.2% on May 29 and higher.
Market response
Trends in equities, bonds and currencies were unaffected by the ISM report.
The dollar continued to lose ground as the remaining pandemic-risk premium is traded away. The greenback was lower in Monday morning trading against all the majors with the Australian and New Zealand dollars and the sterling scoring the largest gains.
American equities were up were up modestly in New York extending the recovery from the March 23 low that has brought the Dow back over 60%. Treasury yields were higher with the 10-year adding four basis points to 0.68% and the 2-year rising one to 0.166%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide
Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.
WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.