US manufacturing rebounds from an 11 year low: Dollar sinks on reversal of risk trade

American factory activity rose from April’s 11 year low but all indexes remain deeply in contraction.

The ISM manufacturing index edged up to 43.1 in May from 41.5.

New orders and employment indexes miss forecasts at 31.8 and 32.1.

The US manufacturing sector recovered in May from its 11-year low, an indication that the worst damage from business closures is past, but the forward looking indexes, new orders and employment remain the most deeply in contraction.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed the index for factory activity rose to 43.1 slightly ahead of the 43 forecast. April’s 41.5 result had been the lowest since April 2009.

ISM manufacturing index

The new orders index climbed to 31.8, well below its 40.3 estimate. The April 27.1 score was the weakest since December 2008. Order backlogs rose to 38.2 in May from 37.8 the prior month.

The employment index reached 32 in May also missing its 35 prediction. April’s 27.5 reading was the lowest since February 1949.

This was the first increase in the ISM factory index since January. The result seconds regional Fed surveys from Dallas and Philadelphia that have manufacturing rising from the April bottom and consumer sentiment indexes from the University of Michigan and the Conference Board which show a small turn higher in May.

Michigan consumer sentiment

Unemployment

More than 40 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the last 10 weeks as business shutdowns and social restrictions have devastated the economy even though the curbs were not instituted until the latter part of March.

Non-farm payrolls shed 22.5 million jobs in April and the loss of another 8 million is forecast when the May numbers are reported this Friday.

GDP

The US economy contracted at a 5% annualized rate in the first quarter, the largest decline since the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.

Second quarter GDP is expected to be the worst in US history as a good portion of the US economy, especially the retail sector was closed for April and May. Estimates range from -30% to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow running forecast at -51.2% on May 29 and higher.

Market response

Trends in equities, bonds and currencies were unaffected by the ISM report.

The dollar continued to lose ground as the remaining pandemic-risk premium is traded away. The greenback was lower in Monday morning trading against all the majors with the Australian and New Zealand dollars and the sterling scoring the largest gains.

American equities were up were up modestly in New York extending the recovery from the March 23 low that has brought the Dow back over 60%. Treasury yields were higher with the 10-year adding four basis points to 0.68% and the 2-year rising one to 0.166%.