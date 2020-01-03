Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly falls to an 11 year low.

New orders and employment indexes plunge in tandem.

China trade deal has no impact on factory sentiment.

Manufacturing in the US is in the midst of its worst downturn since the recession and financial crisis.

The purchasing managers’ index from the Institute for Supply Management fell to 47.2 n December from 48.1, well below the 49.0 forecast and the fifth straight month the factor sector has been in contraction. It was the weakest score since June 2009.

Manufacturing PMI

FXStreet

Perhaps even more worrisome new orders plunged to an 11-year low at 46.8. It was the poorest sector book since April 2009. Employment also plumbed recent lows slipping g to 45.1 in December from 46.1, for the lowest reading since January 2016 and the second lowest in more than a decade. New export orders fell 0.6 points to 47.3 contracting for the second month in a row.

The pending US-China trade deal scheduled to be signed in Washington on January 15th had no impact on sentiment or business in manufacturing.

Despite the lack of improvement industry analysts still anticipate benefits from the phase one agreement in the first half of the year. Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have eased with the US forgoing new tariffs and China agreeing to purchase large amounts of American agriculture products and ease technology requirements.

But the deal appeared to have been reached too late in the month to be incorporated in the responses to the ISM survey.

"Comments from the panel were consistent with November, with sentiment improving compared to the third quarter, “wrote timothy R. Fiore Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee in the statement accompanying the release.

"Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue, but there are signs that several industry sectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. Among the six big industry sectors, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products remains the strongest, while Transportation Equipment is the weakest. Overall, sentiment this month is marginally positive regarding near-term growth."

The non-manufacturing PMI will be reported on Tuesday January 7th. The overall index is predicted to rise to 54.5 in December from 53.9.

Equities were sharply lower on tensions in the Middle East with the Dow losing 233.92 points to 28,634.88 and West Texas Intermediate climbing 2.94%, $1.80 to $62.98 in New York. The dollar registered modest gains on a move to safety closign at 1.1161 versus the euro up from the low at 1.1181. Dollar yen finished at 108.09, up from 107.84.