US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.
The purchasing managers’ index for the factory sector from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) dropped to 49.1 in August, below the 50 expansion-contraction demarcation and the lowest reading in more than three years.
This report adds to the recession warning of the inverted yield curve which has on several occasions recently seen the 10-year Treasury rate fall below that of the 2-year.
Equities were off sharply on the news with the Dow down more than 300 points in the early afternoon in New York. The dollar proved resilient shedding about 30 points versus the euro but remaining above 1.1000.
Sentiment had been expected to fall slightly to 51.0 from 51.2. The August score ended 35 months of expansion during which the overall PMI averaged 56.5.
A second and final reading on the August manufacturing outlook from the British firm Markit Economics rose unexpectedly to 50.3 from the original release of 49.9.
Sentiment and business activity in manufacturing have been falling for more than a year as the early optimism on trade dispute with China has turned into a grinding reality of escalating tariffs and rhetoric occasionally lightened by unproductive negotiations.
The realism that has taken over the market view of the trade conflict recognizes that as long as the tariff war continues and until there is an agreement between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies will not be able to pull the globe away from a potential recession.
Manufacturing has been hard hit from the trade war. The latest round of US tariffs was imposed Sunday on $112 billion of Chinese goods including for the first time many consumer and household products. China has threatened but not yet instituted countering duties.
Together China and the United States could surmount the creeping slowdown in Europe and the fallout from Brexit. Separately and in disagreement they add to the decline.
"Respondents expressed slightly more concern about U.S.-China trade turbulence, but trade remains the most significant issue, indicated by the strong contraction in new export orders. Respondents continued to note supply chain adjustments as a result of moving manufacturing from China. Overall, sentiment this month declined and reached its lowest level in 2019," noted Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM® Manufacturing Business Survey Committee in the accompanying statement.
New orders slipped to 47.2 in August from 50.8 in July and new export orders fell to 43.3 from 48.1. The employment index decreased to 47.4 from 51.7.
