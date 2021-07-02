US Manufacturing Expansion Slows: Employment and Price Indexes highlight problems

- Factory sector activity remains strong, thought weakest since January.
- Hiring contracts for first month since November 2020.
- Equities, Treasury yields, and the dollar rise before Friday’s June payrolls.
Six months of expanding US manufacturing could not disguise the economic distortions in employment and inflation that continue to plague businesses from last year’s lockdowns.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its Purchasing Managers’ Index dipped to 60.6 in June from 61.2 in May. It was the lowest reading since 58.7 in January, though the six month average of of 61.1 remained the highest in over a decade. Analysts had forecast a small decline to 61.0.
New Orders were slightly better than expected at 66, down from 67 in May but better than the 65.8 consensus prediction. The 12-month average for this index of incoming business rose to 64.9 in June, a level equalled only three times in the last 50 years, 2004, 1984 and 1973.
Hiring continued to falter. The Employment Index fell to 49.9 in June from 50.9, a score of 53 had been forecast. This was the first dip below the 50 division between expansion and contraction since November last year.
Many employers noted an inability to find workers, particularly skilled ones, forcing them to offer bonuses and higher wages. Analysts have suggested that the extended and augmented jobless benefits from the Biden administration have convinced many workers to remain at home until their unemployment checks run out. Manufacturing comprises about 12% of US economic activity.
The Prices Paid Index, which tracks manufacturing costs, rose to 92.1 in June, from 88 in May. Extensive shortages in raw materials, components and labor are driving price increases for factory production, costs that are being passed onto consumers.
Heightened consumer demand, as the US economy fully opens and people throw off the restrictions and inhibitions of the past 18 months, is returning pricing power to many retailers and manufacturers. The core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, (PCE), the Fed’s inflation gauge of choice, rose 3.4% on the year in May, its largest jump in 29 years.
Markets
Market responses were small with the equivocal report permitting positive interpretations all around.
Equities rose modestly with the Dow adding 131.02 points, 0.38% to 34,633.53. The S&P 500 gained 0.52%, 22.44 points to 4,319.94. The NASDAQ was the trailer, increasing 0.13%, 18.42 points to 14,522.38.
For stocks, the continuing strength in manufacturing bodes well for the overall economy and corporate profits, while the weak employment means the Federal Reserve is unlikely to curtail its bond purchases or increase interest rates this year.
Treasury yields rose slightly with the 10-year adding 2 basis points to 1.464% and the 2-year rising less than a point to 0.255%.
The 2-year yield has added about 10 basis points since the June 16 Fed meeting whose economic forecasts were sharply higher for GDP, and inflation this year and posited two hikes in 2023.
2-year Treasury yield
CNBC
Currency markets bought the dollar in all major pairs. The EUR/USD fell to 1.1850, its lowest close since April 6. The Dollar/Yen finished at 111.53, its highest since the panic days of last February. The sterling, Swiss Franc, Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all lost ground against the greenback.
Currency and credit markets remain focused on the burgeoning US economic recovery, despite its employment and inflation problems, and the unchanged scenario that the next Fed rate move will be higher.
Nonfarm Payrolls
June’s payroll report is expected to show 700,000 new jobs after 559,000 in May.
Employment has been lackluster this year. April and May hiring of 827,000 was barely half the forecast of 1.628 million and far less than what was possible with 9.3 million jobs on offer in April and upwards of 8 million remaining out-of-work from last year.
Several factors in addition to federal unemployment benefits are thought to have delayed large numbers of workers from returning to their jobs.
Lingering pandemic fears about crowded offices and child care issues with some large urban school systems like New York City still not fully opened at the end of the public school year in June, may have detered some employees. Other workers may have decided to change careers, work part-time now that home-employment is common or to retire altogether.
The profound changes in employment patterns forced by the lockdown accelerated trends that had been building in the economy for at least a decade.
Nothing in the ISM report altered the view of a robust US economy struggling with specific labor market and inflation problems or predicts an exceptional payroll report.
