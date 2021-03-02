US rates, especially the shorter end have cooled off after a spike that had triggered an unwinding of short dollar positions. The yield on the US 2y which had risen to 0.17% is now back to 0.12%. US 10y yield is steady at 1.40%.
The Dollar, however, is trading a bit stronger across the board. After a strong rally in European and US equities, overnight, Asian equities are trading with modest losses as Dow and S&P futures are trading lower.
The Euro is trading weaker after ECB official Villeroy's comments that the ECB should react to any unwarranted rise in bond yields that threaten to undermine the Eurozone economy. 10y German bond yields had fallen 10bps post these comments. The Euro is approaching the 1.20 mark and the Sterling is trading below the 1.39 mark.
Feb GST collections came in Rs 1.13 lakh crs. (5th straight month of collections above 1 lakh cr). The nationalized banks likely intervened on behalf of RBI in USD/INR on open yesterday to calm nerves after the Friday spike. USD/INR however rose to end the session at 73.50 from lows around 73.18.
ISM services PMI and US ADP private payroll data tomorrow, OPEC meeting and Fed chair Powell's speech on Thursday and US Feb NFP on Friday would be the major data/events to track.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their exposure from 73.50 onwards. Importers are advised to cover through options on dips towards 73.10-73.20. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 100-DMA amid firmer USD, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA near 1.2020, which acted as strong support in early February. Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020. The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures. Eurozone CPI awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.39 amid covid strain concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD sellers refresh the lowest levels since February 18 below 1.39, print four-day losing streak. UK traces covid strains from Brazil. Also, favoring the sterling sellers could be the cautious sentiment ahead of US stimulus and the UK’s annual budget.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.