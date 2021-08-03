Market movers today
Another quiet day on the macro data front will give markets plenty of time to focus on corporate earnings and Covid-19 headlines.
Danmarks Nationalbank will release currency reserve figures for July.
The 60 second overview
Key market questions: With little news overnight investors are still dwelling with questions on slowing industrial growth, COVID-19 delta fears impacting services, the persistency of higher inflation and the timing of Fed monetary policy tightening. We still stick to the narrative of peak reflation which historically has tended to coincide with lower returns on risk assets but no bear markets, an end to outperformance of cyclical equities over defensives, a stabilisation in metal prices, positive returns on US and German fixed income markets, a decent flattening of the US yield curve and a decline in inflation expectations. This is very much what we have seen in markets during July. That said, given the extent of the global fixed income rally in recent weeks and with a Fed tapering announcement looming in September we slowly see the balance of risk skewed towards higher yields in H2 and not least in Q4.
Manufacturing slowdown in the US: Yesterday's ISM manufacturing release slowed for the second consecutive month and at 59.5 also fell short of analyst expectations. While this still constitutes strong manufacturing growth it does illustrate how the global industrial cycle is slowing. Initially the slowdown was led by China but now the developed markets support also seems to be slowing with the extraordinary boost from US Q1 fiscal easing fading.
Interestingly the report concluded that "all segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by near record-long raw-material lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products." This shows how bottlenecks remain an issue for production. With inventories for production quickly being depleted it should keep a hand under future production as order backlogs remain elevated. This is also evident from the order-inventory balance which rose after two months of declines. On the other hand, these bottlenecks - including labour shortages - are contributed to rising inflation pressures of which the persistency is still unclear. The next key release for the US economy and markets is Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): This morning the RBA kept its key policy rate and its 3Y bond yield target both unchanged at 0.1% - this was widely expected. Meanwhile, RBA stuck to its tapering plan of reducing its bond buying to AUD 4bn a week in September. Markets had speculated that RBA could postpone these plans following the rise in Australian COVID-19 cases and the introduction of new lockdown measures. AUD rates rose and AUD/USD moved above 0.74 upon announcement.
Equities: Equites were higher yesterday with MSCI world ending just shy of the all-time high reading from last week. The lift in global indices came despite most US markets ended lower after positive opening. It was not just the risk appetite that changed during the day but also the preference for styles and sectors vent from value/cyclicals to growth/defensives. VIX is back above 19 and for us, this is another example of fact that professional investors are a lot more cautions than retail investors are currently. We still see record inflow to equities from retail investors despite the savings rate having more or less normalized.
FI: Following yesterday's ISM release the 10Y US Treasury bond yield fell below 1.20% and 10Y German government bond yield is testing -0.50%. Furthermore, the periphery outperformed German government bonds. There is plenty of support for the European government bonds given yesterday's QE data from ECB. ECB continue to buy at an elevated pace in the PEPP. Furthermore, in the PSPP, the buying of Germany and Italy continues to be above the capital key. We have also seen the same picture in Austria and Belgium, where the ECB buy more than the capital key indicate. The solid purchase from ECB do explain a part of the performance of German government bonds relative to swaps, where the Bund ASW-spread is above 40bp.
FX: Moves in FX major space have been relatively limited so far this week. That said the drop in oil prices have weighed on oil FX in the likes of CAD and not least NOK which continues to trade heavy. EUR/SEK is little changed around 10.20 while EUR/GBP has rebounded to 0.8550 after yet another test of 0.8500. On the back of this morning's RBA announcement AUD has joined ZAR as this week's top performer.
Credit: Credit markets did not move much yesterday with iTraxx Xover tightening 1bp (to 235bp) and Main unchanged at 46½bp. HY bonds closed marginally wider and IG widened 1bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range below 1.1900. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery amid a rebound in the risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,800 on firmer T-bond yields
Gold edges lower towards $1800 heading into Tuesday’s European session, amid mixed clues. The yellow metal posted a Doji candlestick for Monday’s daily chart amid indecision as the coronavirus woes battled the stimulus hopes.
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: