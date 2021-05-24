Global developments
The commodity rally is taking a breather. US nominal yields have come off but inflation expectations have come off more. Real rates consequently have firmed up a bit which has caused the Dollar to rise against major currencies. The Euro came off as ECB chairperson Christine Lagarde said that the rise in yields in Eurozone was being monitored closely and that departure from current stimulus settings was unlikely in the next policy. Dow ended with modest gains on Friday. Dow futures are trading in the green.
Domestic developments
Daily Domestic COVID cases have dropped to around 225000. Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are now the worst affected states. However, there is optimism around a gradual vaccine-led revival in the economy over the next couple of months. The RBI announced a transfer of surplus of Rs 99122 to the government which was higher than the budgeted Rs 53511crs. This would provide extra cushion to the government on the fiscal front to the extent of 0.25% of GDP.
Nifty
The sentiment in the equity market is positive and we could see the Nifty test all-time highs around 15430 this week.
Bonds
The RBI exercised the greenshoe option in all securities in Friday's auction. The government ended up borrowing more than the notified amount. The yield on the benchmark 10y is likely to trade a 5.90-6.05 range this week. 65% of the benchmark security is owned by the RBI. Higher than budgeted surplus transfer by RBI to government should also keep sentiment supported.
USD/INR
The Rupee has been the best performing Asian currency over the past month, gaining 3.3%. It has appreciated for four straight weeks and has retraced close to 80% of the move from 72.27 to 75.33. The flow pipeline remains healthy. Elevated forward points and liquidity glut in the banking system have constrained RBI's ability to intervene. 72.77-72.85 is an extremely crucial support zone for USD/INR. It would be important to see where the monthly close is.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.85 to 73.20. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2200 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD is approaching 1.2200, picking up fresh bids, as the US dollar drops alongside the Treasury yields. The market mood remains sour amid inflation concerns while the Fed's tapering fears ebb. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.4150, as the US dollar eases with yields on the downbeat market mood. Brexit concerns outweigh UK reopening optimism. Bailey's speech awaited amid light trading.
Gold remains supported above $1880 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is off the highs but remains bid above $1880, as the bulls remain on track to clinch the critical $1900 barrier. The risk-off mode in the Asian equities combined with weaker US Treasury yields lend support to gold price.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.