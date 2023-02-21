Share:

Outlook: Better than expected PMI’s, with the US version today likely to affirm that the world is avoiding recession, also mean a rockier road to taming inflation. There is hardly any talk left of a hiking pause and rate cutting later this year. We call this reality-checking and is welcome unless and until it goes overboard. And indeed, the trajectory of the terminal rate expectation is dangerously steep. The chart is from Reuters.

US flash PMIs are expected to follow the rest of the world with improvements, but more interesting will be existing home sales, a possible gain for the first time in a year. See the 5-year chart–it’s a shocker. The Dec sales number was 4.02 million and the forecast for Jan is 4.1, a miniscule gain but a gain all the same. This would only reinforce the idea that the worst is behind us and there is no need for any “landing” at all.

Separately, Canada reports Dec retail sales and Jan CPI, likely to show a nice contraction from 6.3% to 6.1% even though the m/m will be higher, as we are seeing in the US. Heaven only knows what the reaction will be in the CAD. The inconsistency of currency moves to data is nowhere as high as in the CAD.

The so-called battle between inflation and growth as the topmost factor has growth losing now that we actually have some and not just in the US. This turns attention back to what the Fed will do. Bloomberg reports Goldman’s forecast is a stunning series of three 25 bp hikes at each of March, May and June meetings. And no cuts until 2024, either. As for a 50-pointer, probably not.

We get the PCE price index on Friday, forecast up 0.5% m/m in Jan and the biggest m/m move since Jan 2022.

Forecast: The combination of rising geopolitical risk, rising growth and rising inflation, if only on the m/m basis, are all factors propelling the dollar higher, or at least inhibiting a pullback.

