Markets head lower, with improved PMI data doing little to ease fears of a prolonged period of elevated rates, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

US equities lead the declines after Presidents Day closure

“US markets kicked off their shortened week with a fresh bout of losses, driving the Dow to the lowest level seen in almost four-weeks. We have recently found ourselves back in a ‘good news is taken as bad news’ period for stocks, with today’s raft of improved PMI surveys across Europe and the US resulting in widespread selling on the premise of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates. Somewhat predictably, we have seen US tech hit hard as traders hunker down for the potential end to this recent bear-market rally. However, the key element to consider revolves around inflation, for improved economic data should only be a worry if inflation starts to resurface to hinder future pivot plans from the Fed. ”

Pound punches higher as recession fears ease

“Concerns around UK growth in 2023 have eased somewhat today, helping to drive the pound sharply higher across the board. Coming off the back of last week’s better-than-expected jobs data, today has seen improved manufacturing and services PMI data. The composite reading of 53 marks an end to the contraction signalled over the past six-months, although manufacturing remains marginally below the 50 threshold. Meanwhile, debt concerns have also eased somewhat, with the UK posting its first budget surplus in a year. ”