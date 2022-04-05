The US jobs report in March was broadly in line with expectations and the job market remains strong overall. Employment rose by 431,000 and revisions to January and February combined amounted to 95,000 more employed. Total employment remains nearly 1.6 million lower than in February 2020. Due to the reopening of the economy after the pandemic, employment growth was again lead by leisure and hospitality along with food services and drinking places. There is still room to go since employment in leisure and hospitality is still down 8.7% compared to the pre-covid level, most likely reflecting that labour supply remains suppressed compared to the old pre-covid trend. Strong job growth was accompanied by a fall in the unemployment rate of 0.2pp to 3.6%. The unemployment rate is now well below the Fed’s NAIRU estimate of 4.0%, so also from a labour market perspective the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy significantly.

Labour demand is very strong and the number of job openings was 11.3 million in February. The NFIB survey suggests labour demand is peaking, however, but from a high level. Although the labour force is increasing, the participation rate only increased by 0.1pp to 62.4% in March compared to 63.4% before covid, and businesses are still reporting difficulties in filling vacancies. Americans continue to think that jobs are plentiful which, among other things, might have helped the U6 unemployment, that includes underemployed and those who have given up looking for jobs, to return back to pre-covid levels.

Wage growth also seems to be picking up (or at least that the weak number in February was just noise), as average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% from February to March (5.6% y/y). Wage growth is, however, not high enough to compensate for higher inflation and the big negative real wage growth shock is a drag on growth. The NFIB survey suggests wage growth is peaking.

It is difficult to see any effect on the US labour market from elevated geopolitical uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tough Western sanctions and rising commodity prices. With that said, it is too early to discard the geopolitical uncertainty since labour market indicators are lagging growth momentum, due to the costly process of hiring and firing employees.

Overall, the labour market continues to tighten and is now tighter than when the Fed hiked by 50bp in 2000 and 75bp in 1994 supporting our view that the Fed needs to front-load rate hikes and deliver 50bp rate hikes in May, June and July. For more details on our Fed call please see Fed update – Quickly back to neutral by front-loading rate hikes, 30 March.

Download The Full US Labour Market Monitor