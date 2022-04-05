The US jobs report in March was broadly in line with expectations and the job market remains strong overall. Employment rose by 431,000 and revisions to January and February combined amounted to 95,000 more employed. Total employment remains nearly 1.6 million lower than in February 2020. Due to the reopening of the economy after the pandemic, employment growth was again lead by leisure and hospitality along with food services and drinking places. There is still room to go since employment in leisure and hospitality is still down 8.7% compared to the pre-covid level, most likely reflecting that labour supply remains suppressed compared to the old pre-covid trend. Strong job growth was accompanied by a fall in the unemployment rate of 0.2pp to 3.6%. The unemployment rate is now well below the Fed’s NAIRU estimate of 4.0%, so also from a labour market perspective the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy significantly.
Labour demand is very strong and the number of job openings was 11.3 million in February. The NFIB survey suggests labour demand is peaking, however, but from a high level. Although the labour force is increasing, the participation rate only increased by 0.1pp to 62.4% in March compared to 63.4% before covid, and businesses are still reporting difficulties in filling vacancies. Americans continue to think that jobs are plentiful which, among other things, might have helped the U6 unemployment, that includes underemployed and those who have given up looking for jobs, to return back to pre-covid levels.
Wage growth also seems to be picking up (or at least that the weak number in February was just noise), as average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% from February to March (5.6% y/y). Wage growth is, however, not high enough to compensate for higher inflation and the big negative real wage growth shock is a drag on growth. The NFIB survey suggests wage growth is peaking.
It is difficult to see any effect on the US labour market from elevated geopolitical uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tough Western sanctions and rising commodity prices. With that said, it is too early to discard the geopolitical uncertainty since labour market indicators are lagging growth momentum, due to the costly process of hiring and firing employees.
Overall, the labour market continues to tighten and is now tighter than when the Fed hiked by 50bp in 2000 and 75bp in 1994 supporting our view that the Fed needs to front-load rate hikes and deliver 50bp rate hikes in May, June and July. For more details on our Fed call please see Fed update – Quickly back to neutral by front-loading rate hikes, 30 March.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.1000 amid Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1000, consolidating Monday's sell-off amid the worsening Ukraine crisis. Moscow may find more sanctions from the West on the death of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The US dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market mood. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold under pressure near $1,930 amid cautious mood ahead of ISM PMI
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood and an uptick in US Treasury yields. The West to punish Russia while the US dollar holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI, Fedspeak.
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
What does GameStop’s share split mean for the short squeeze?
The American video game retailer disclosed in an SEC filing during aftermarket hours on Thursday that it plans to implement a stock split of its class A shares in the form of a stock dividend.