Employment rose by 372,000 according to the June jobs report which was in accordance with our expectations but slightly higher than consensus. Downward revisions from April and May amounted to 74,000 compared to previously reported. Despite the increase in total employment, the unemployment rate went sideways at 3.6% for the fourth month in a row due to an increasing labour force. The number of job openings, which two months prior reached an all-time high, decreased slightly to 11.3 million jobs, giving approximately two open positions for every job seeker. Even if we are beyond "peak labour demand", demand remains very high in a historical perspective and it needs to fall substantially to relieve the mismatch between demand and supply. Labour market indicators still paint a picture of a very tight labor market in many measures and we believe that employment growth is limited by labour supply, not labour demand. The size of the labour force would be around 4 million higher if it was at its old trend path.
The low supply of labour relative to the demand is further supported by the JOLTS report, as the number of layoffs and discharges remain around 1.3 million, close to the series low of 1.2 million. Businesses might be reluctant to lay off staff, as replacements are hard to find. According to the NFIB small business survey, more than 60% of businesses found it difficult to find qualified workers and 50% reported that they are unable to fill open positions which is near an all-time high. A small indication of relief is that the share of small businesses that expect to hire more within the next three month fell from 26% to 19%.
Employment growth was widespread although the pandemic is still affecting sectors differently when looking at levels. "Leisure and hospitality", one of the sectors most affected by lockdowns and covid fears, saw the biggest employment increase of 67,000 jobs in June. There is still room to go, however, as employment within leisure and hospitality remains 7.8% lower compared to February 2020. It is also within leisure and hospitality that there are most available jobs. Employment in retail, which declined in May, was broadly unchanged. It may be a signal that people have shifted their spending towards services, but vacancies in retail are broadly unchanged.
Wage growth, as measured by average hourly earnings, remains fairly stable with average hourly earnings rising by 0.3% in June, similar to May and April. Annual wage growth edged down to 5.1% y/y from 5.2 % y/y, which, however, is still above pre-covid levels. Again, we see that some of this is driven by Leisure and Hospitality which increased by 9.1% over the last 12 months.
The job market report added fuel to expectations of significant Fed rate hikes over the course of the year. We expect the Federal Reserve will hike the target range by another 75bp at the meeting by the end of July, which would take the Fed funds rate back to neutral 2.50% (according to the Fed's own estimate). A faster tightening pace will lower inflation faster but also increase the risk of a hard landing (an outright recession), also in the labour market.
