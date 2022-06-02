USDINR 77.60 ▲ 0.10%.

EUR/USD 1.0653 ▲ 0.07%.

GBP/USD 1.2480 ▼ 0.02%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.421 ▲ 0.09%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.917 ▼ 0.48%.

ADXY 103.60 ▼ 0.19%.

Brent Oil 114.28 ▼ 1.73%.

Gold 1,847.60 ▼ 0.06%.

NIFTY 50 16,460.80 ▼ 0.37%.

Global developments

Risk sentiment has been soured by hawkish comments from Fed member Bullard. Bullard said the Fed should deliver the hikes priced in by the markets. He said the Fed should hike rates to 3.5% in 2022 to rein in inflation and follow that up with cuts in 2023 and 2024 when inflation normalizes.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon too sounded pessimistic on the economic outlook, saying an economic hurricane is likely as the Fed trims its balance sheet.

US labor market continues to remain right with job openings at 11.4mn in April. US manufacturing PMI came in better than expected at 56.1 against April print of 55.4

In a bid to boost construction and revive growth, China has ordered state run banks to set up a USD 120bn line of credit for infrastructure projects.

Price action across assets

US equities ended lower on Bullard and Dimon's comments with S&P500 ending with a cut of 0.75%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of 0.5-1%. US yields have risen 5-8bps across the curve with yield on 10y now at 2.91%. US Dollar has strengthened overnight. Euro and Sterling are down about 100 pips from yesterday highs. We could see a pull back to 1.0550 levels in Euro as long as it is below 1.0680. Crude prices have corrected on deterioration in global risk sentiment. We have the OPEC meeting today. Some producers are exploring suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal. If it materializes, other Gulf producers could ramp up output to offset loss of Russia's production.

U.S. labor market stays tight as workers remain scarce; manufacturing regains speed.

Domestic developments

May GST collections came in at Rs 1.41 lakh crs, 15% lower than April collections. This fall is however typical as these collections pertain to April, the first month of the financial year. GST collections have been above Rs 1.40 lakh crs for three straight months now.

USD/INR

Rupee continued to remain range bound. USD/INR got supported around 77.50 on bids from oil importers. 77.45-77.70 range has held for 12 trading sessions now. 3m ATMF Implied vols ended at 5.50% and 1y forward yield at 3.75%.

Bonds and rates

Yield on the benchmark 10y ended flat at 7.41%. Lower crude prices and healthy GST collections should bring some respite to the bond markets. 5y OIS rose 2bps to 7%. 1y T-bill cut off came in about 10bps higher than expected. This reflects the impact of tightening liquidity and anticipation of more aggressive tightening by the RBI

Equities

Equities slipped yesterday with Nifty ending 0.4% lower at 16522. Broader markets outperformed. Market breadth was positive.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.

Euro zone factories struggled in May as consumers switched to leisure activities.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.60)

The Indian rupee continued to remain range bound yesterday. The USDINR pair got supported around 77.50 on bids from oil importers. The range of 77.45-77.70 has held for 12 trading sessions now. The higher than expected T-bill cutoff reflects the impact of tightening liquidity and anticipation of more aggressive tightening by the RBI. However, lower crude prices and healthy GST collections should bring some respite to the bond markets. Risk sentiment has been soured by hawkish comments from Fed member Bullard. Bullard said the Fed should deliver the hikes priced in by the markets. US Dollar has strengthened overnight. The Indian rupee is expected to trade under pressure amid elevated crude oil, higher US yields and strong dollar. The USDINR pair is expected to trade within the range of 77.50-77.70.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0645)

After consolidating around 1.07 level yesterday during Asian and European session, EUR faced selling pressure after release of upbeat US PMI data in US session. Data from EU was mixed, German Retail Sales fell by 5.4% in April, much worse than anticipated whereas May Manufacturing PMIs for Germany and the EU was confirmed at 54.6, better than the estimated. The upside for the pair looks capped with rate hikes of ECB been priced in. Market participants will lookout for Europe PPI and OPEC meeting outcome. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0610 to 1.0690

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2457)

GBPUSD slipped 130 pips from high after release of US PMI and dollar strength. Further, rising odds of an extreme hawkish monetary policy dictation by the Fed in its June monetary policy have supported dollar strength. On the other hand, BOE Deputy Governor, Jon Cunliffe said that the central bank was seeing evidence of a slowdown in the housing market. BOE expects the economy, that’s already slowing, to slow further quite a lot over next year or so. And that will have an impact on the housing market. On data front, Final UK Manufacturing PMI data for May showed that manufacturing activity in the UK expanded at its weakest pace rate since January 2021, as producers of consumer goods struggled amid the worst cost-of-living crunch in multiple decades. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2430 to 1.2550.

USD/JPY (Spot: 130.13)

USDJPY pair have been heading north since start of the week, crossed 130 mark yesterday, portraying the constant greenback strength amidst a risk-aversion environment. The US bond yield spiked higher as traders raised bets on the path for rate hikes. Hawkish statement from fed members, Mary Daly, James Bullard and Thomas Barkin supported dollar's up move. An absent Japanese economic docket would keep USDJPY traders leaning on US data. The US economic docket would feature the ADP May Employment report alongside Initial Jobless Claims and Factory Orders. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 129.60 to 130.50

GST collection in May stays above Rs 1.40 lakh crore, third month in a row.

Economic calendar