Global developments
US headline December NFP missed estimates but unemployment ticked lower to 3.9%, the lowest since Feb'20. Wage growth also continues to remain strong, indicating a tight labor market. However, US yields are lower by 3-4bps across the curve and the Dollar has weakened across the board. As we have been highlighting in our reports, much of the Fed hawkishness is already priced in. The market is attributing an 80% chance of liftoff happening in March. The Euro got resisted yet again at the top of its recent 1.1260-1.1360 trading range. The Sterling has approached the 1.36 mark again. Commodities are trading strong and so are commodity-linked currencies. While the Dow ended flat, the S&P500 ended 0.4% lower on Friday. Overall Risk sentiment has been positive despite an uptick in yields globally in the first week of 2022. We are in a phase where the market expects growth recovery to continue and therefore equity valuations are holding up despite higher risk-free rates. The focus this week will be on the US December CPI print due on Tuesday.
Domestic developments
The Focus this week will be on the domestic November IIP and December CPI data due post-market on Tuesday.
Equities
The Nifty had ended 0.38% higher on Friday at 17812. Asian equities are trading with a positive bias.
Bonds and rates
The 2026 security hit partly devolved on PDs in Friday's Gsec auction. While 3y and 5y OIS ended 2-3bps lower at 5.24% and 5.58% respectively, the Gsec curve continues to steepen with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.54%. The steepening of the curve is consistent with what we are seeing across DM economies as well.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow 74.24-74.38 range on Friday before ending the session at 74.31. We expect the pair to trade a 74.00-74.35 range intraday with a downside bias. Inflows into domestic equities and overseas fundraising-related inflows are likely to cap upside in USD/INR. 1y forward yield ended at 4.66% and 3m ATMF implied vols ended at 4.70% on Friday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.00 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
