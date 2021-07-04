We don’t think the market should expect all that much in the way of volatility on this Monday. We’re into the less active summer months and we’re also going to be without a US market presence on account of the July 4th long weekend holiday.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: US recovery continues, dollar to keep strengthening
The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its weekly losses on Friday, ending the week in the red at 1.1866 after bottoming at 1.1806 a three-month low. EUR/USD is technically bearish, with sellers likely surging on approaches to 1.1920.
GBP/USD’s direction depending on UK’s reopening
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3730 on Friday on the back of a solid US monthly employment report, recovering roughly 100 pips ahead of the close. The UK is still on track to fully reopen on July 19, despite resurgent covid cases.
Gold fails to clear key resistance at $1,790
Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday.
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Thailand SEC is investigating Binance for operating a digital business without a license. The crypto business is accused of conducting its business in the country illegally. Binance could face jail terms and pay fines and penalties.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.