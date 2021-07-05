Global developments
Despite a beat on headline NFP on Friday, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9% and that has led the markets to believe that the Fed would not be in a hurry to withdraw accommodation. US yields have fallen across the curve with 10y now at 1.42%. The drop has been led by a fall in real rates which has caused the Dollar to give up some of its strength. Risk sentiment continues to hold up well. Crude prices have eased as the standoff between the UAE and the rest of the members continues. The UAE feels its baseline production level is too low and that it should be increased. UAE has threatened to pull out of the cartel. Focus this week would be on the FOMC minutes which are due on Wednesday.
Domestic developments
FX Reserves for the week ended 25th June came in at USD 609bn, a rise of USD 5bn.
Equities
Domestic equities snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday. Overnight cues are positive. The S&P 500 hit a fresh record high for the seventh straight session. The Nifty continues to trade a broad 15450-15900 range.
Bonds
The lower than expected supply of T-bills and SDLs for Q2 is likely to keep money market rates and SDL spreads in check. The 5y bond was devolved on PDs in Friday's auction. The RBI changed the auction mechanism to uniform price from multiple prices for the auction of securities up to 14-year tenor. This is to induce market participants to bid more aggressively. The yield on the benchmark 10y continues to hover around 6.05%. The 3-5y segment of the curve is looking most attractive at this point. 3y and 5y OIS are at 4.80% and 5.40% respectively
USD/INR
The Rupee has recovered in NDF amid broad Dollar weakness. The price action on Friday seemed to suggest the RBI may have been selling Dollars around 74.85 to smoothen volatility. The spike in USD/INR was in line with the weakness in Asian currencies. It was not accompanied by a widening of offshore-onshore spread, unlike recent spikes. Today is a US holiday so no cash transactions would be possible. 1y forward is around 331p (4.42%)
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
