Global developments
US ISM services print indicated that service sector growth is leveling off. The focus will be on the US December labor data today. Overall sentiment continues to be risk positive. US nominal yields have risen further at the shorter end while breakevens have not. Consequently, real rates have moved higher. 5y real rate is now least negative since late 2020. Crude prices rose about 3% yesterday with Brent now close to USD 83 per barrel. S&P500 ended the session flat. The dollar is steady overnight. The reason why Dollar has not reacted much to the uptick in US yields is that we are seeing similar dynamics elsewhere too. German 10y bund yield at -0.06% is the least negative since 2019 and on the brink of turning positive. Euro continues to trade the 1.1260-1.1360 range. German Dec CPI print came in at 5.3%, the highest level since 1992.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty corrected 1% yesterday to end at 17745. The fall was steeper but the Nifty did manage to recover through the session. Asian equities are trading with a positive bias.
Bonds and rates
As seen elsewhere, the domestic Gsec curve and OIS curves too are steepening. 5y OIS ended 6bps higher at 5.61%. The focus will be on the Rs 24000crs Gsec auction today. SDL and corporate bond spreads over Gsec have widened. MIFOR too has been getting paid.
USD/INR
The Rupee was volatile within a range yesterday but was the standout performer amid broad Dollar strength. Overseas fundraising-related selling by a large corporate capped upside in USD/INR. 1y forward yield ended at 4.64% while 3m ATMF vols ended at 4.75% yesterday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
