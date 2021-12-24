Global developments
Global risk sentiment continues to hold on. US core capital goods spending contracted a bit in November. Jobless claims continued to remain low. Personal spending data came in line with estimates. Consumer sentiment improved in December. US yields have risen 4-5bps across the curve with a 10y yield approaching the 1.50% mark. The Dollar has weakened across the board with the Pound surging above the 1.34 mark. US equity indices ended with gains of 0.5-0.7%. Crude prices continued to rise with Brent approaching the USD 77 per barrel mark.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty gained 0.7% yesterday to end at 17072. A weekly close above 16800 would imply that the move to 16400 was probably a false break. We continue to see sideways action between 16800-17600 over the next few sessions. Asian equities are trading with gains of about 0.5%
Bonds and Rates
Short-term rates rallied 5-7bps on dovish RBI meeting minutes. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 1bps lower at 6.46%. 3y and 5y OIS were mostly unchanged at 5.10% and 5.35%.
USD/INR
The Rupee continued to strengthen amid Dollar weakness and month-end exporter Dollar selling. Thin liquidity exaggerated the move. Nationalized banks were not seen bidding aggressively. We can expect a similar trend to continue today as well. It will be interesting to see where the nationalized banks step in to support USD/INR. CNY/INR has retraced significantly from highs around 12. We had highlighted that the central bank would not be comfortable with the runaway depreciation of the Rupee against the Yuan given the already elevated core inflation. 1y forward yield ended 3bps higher at 4.67% and 3m ATMF vols ended flat at 4.65%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.60 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
