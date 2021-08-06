For markets, today is employment day. The US publishes its monthly jobs growth estimate. This indicator could regain its lost glory this month as the economic indicator that provokes the most volatility in the markets. Strong data this time will confirm an imminent tightening of the Fed's monetary policy, then risk triggering a significant reassessment of the value and prospects on the financial markets.
Average forecasts suggest employment growth for July near 900k against 850k a month earlier and a drop in the unemployment rate to 5.7% from 5.9%. Such an increase would be the largest since last August due to a return to the old normal.
The degree of uncertainty rose this week due to conflicting labour market signals from other indicators. The ADP estimated private-sector employment growth of only 330K for July, putting the entire economy at over 400k new jobs.
However, such weak estimates didn't get confirmation by other indicators. The Non-manufacturing ISM rose to 64.1 last month, the highest reading in the index's history since 2008. Not least of all, the increase in the index was attributable to employment.
The weekly jobless claims performed well. Their dynamics we consider as the closest to the official monthly employment figures. Initial claims fell to 385K following a jump in the previous two weeks, and the number of continued claims fell by 366K over the week to 2.93 million - a new low since the pandemic's start. There has been an acceleration in the recovery, rather than a plateau as in previous months.
The service sector is speeding up the recovery. And that is good news as services represent up to 80% of the US GDP.
The big question for the markets is whether these changes are positive. We can expect relatively calm markets if employment growth is in the 100-150k range to the forecast. This will spur speculation that the Fed will reduce the monthly volume of asset purchases on its balance sheet someday before the end of the year.
If the job growth is much greater than 1 million, the reaction of the world and especially the US markets could be much more chaotic. The expectation is that tapering will start in September will become mainstream, which will lead to a boost in the Dollar and an increase in medium-term interest rates. And this promises to be the trigger for a correction in the stock markets.
For the Dollar, it will be a new high. It could not only return to growth and break the resistance of its sideways range, but it could launch a powerful multi-month rally, sweeping away the weakest competitors, starting with emerging market currencies and many commodities.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.