Global Developments
All aspects of the US jobs data i.e. headline NFP, unemployment rate, and growth in wages on Friday surpassed expectations. The US Fed has stressed on multiple occasions that the progress in the labor market is the most important factor in determining the timing of taper and therefore with Friday's data, the market surely would be convinced that the announcement of taper could happen sooner rather than later. US nominal Yields rose 3-5bps across the curve on rising in real rates. 2y real rate at -2.38% ended at the highest level since early March (This is the level where it has got resisted multiple times in the recent past) Consequently, the Dollar has strengthened across the board. Euro is trading at the crucial 1.1760 support against the Dollar. The data to look forward to this week would be the US July CPI on Wednesday.
Domestic Developments
The RBI monetary policy was more hawkish than what most had expected. Step up in liquidity absorption through VRRR, upward revision in inflation estimate, and dissent by one MPC member in keeping stance accommodative spooked rates and bond markets. Domestic July CPI and June IIP due on Thursday would be the important data to track this week.
Equities
The Nifty which broke out of the 15450-15950 consolidation range and rose for four sessions back to back, retraced a bit on Friday. The Nifty still ended 3% higher compared to last week's close. 15950 should now act as strong support in the near term. Asian equities are trading in the green after US indices ended 0.4-0.5% higher on Friday.
Bonds
The market saw an increase in liquidity absorption through VRRR as the first step towards policy normalization. Bond yields rose 6-8bps across the curve on Friday. 1y, 3y, and 5y OIS too rose about 10bps.
USD/INR
Asian currencies with the exception of the Yuan and Philippine Peso are trading weak against the Dollar after Friday's jobs data. The rupee has been one of the better performing Asian currencies in recent times as the COVID situation is relatively under control compared to some of the other southeast Asian countries. Both carry as well as volatility continues to remain subdued in the rupee. For the week ahead we expect USD/INR to trade in a 73.80-74.70 range. The RBI continues to intervene in spot and take delivery of maturing long forwards, which is reflected in FX Reserves reaching an all-time high of USD 620.6bn as of the week ended 30th July, rising USD 6.4bn in that week.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
