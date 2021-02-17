Retail Sales jump in January on stimulus spending.

Dollar gains as sales vastly outstrip analysts' expectations.

Inflation concerns heat up as PPI rises the most in a decade.

Consumer spending soared in January as the stimulus checks from December fueled the largest jump in monthly spending since the lockdown recovery in May and June, according to the US Census Bureau on Wednesday.

Retail Sales rose 5.3%, far ahead of the 1.1% consensus forecast. Even though December was revised to -1% from -0.7% and November remained at -1.4%, the total for the three-month holiday season reverted to a healthy 2.9%.

Excluding automobiles, Sales rose 5.9% and December was adjusted to -1.8% from -1.4%. The estimate had been 1%.

Congress approved a $900 billion second stimulus bill in December after a number of the provisions of the March $2.2 trillion rescue had expired. Consumers used their $600 checks to purchase a wide variety of goods, receipts increased in every major sales category.

The Control Group of Retail Sales, which mimics the consumption section of GDP, climbed 6% in January, more than six times its 0.8% prediction. December was revised to -2.4% from -1.9%.

Market response

Dollar gains were were widespread after the release with the EUR/USD falling below 1.2050, the sterling slipping to 1.3830 from 1.3885 and the USD/CAD crossing 1.2700 to a high of 1.2747. The USD/JPY initially moved as high as 106.22 from 106.10 but when the energy faltered, the gain of more than a figure from Monday's open led to a minor reversion to 105.82.

Credit markets also took profits on this week's rapid increase in Treasury yields. The 10-year bond shed 2 basis points to 1.28% (11:45 am EST) after rising to an 11-month record 1.3% on Tuesday. Equities were slightly lower at mid-day with the Dow down about 30 points after having set yet a another record earlier.

In the crypto market, bitcoin traded above $51,000 for the first time as the fascination with alternative currencies continued unabated.

Economic growth estimates

The unexpected surge in consumer spending should boost growth estimates for the first quarter and comes after weak payrolls in December and January and negative Retail Sales had diminished hope for a strong recovery from the end of year lockdowns in California and elsewhere.

Sales increases covered every major category of consumption.

Electronics and appliances had the largest gain at 14.7%, with furniture and home furnishings up 12%. Even restaurants and bars saw a 6.9% monthly increase, though they remain 16.6% lower on the year. Building materials rose 19% and sporting goods 22.5%.

Internet spending continued to benefit from the pandemic induced shift in purchase habits. Non-store receipts, the government's category for web sales, climbed 11%. Online shopping is is up 28.7% since January 2020.

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for first quarter growth rose to 9.5% annualized from 4.5% on February 10 after incorporating the Retail Sales figures.

The strong gains in Retail Sales and the expectation for a broad-based economic recovery in the second and third quarters has brought back inflation concerns.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks the prices received by domestic manufacturers for their goods, rose 1.3% in January, more than triple its 0.4% forecast and the highest monthly increase in more than a decade.