- Retail Sales jump in January on stimulus spending.
- Dollar gains as sales vastly outstrip analysts' expectations.
- Inflation concerns heat up as PPI rises the most in a decade.
Consumer spending soared in January as the stimulus checks from December fueled the largest jump in monthly spending since the lockdown recovery in May and June, according to the US Census Bureau on Wednesday.
Retail Sales rose 5.3%, far ahead of the 1.1% consensus forecast. Even though December was revised to -1% from -0.7% and November remained at -1.4%, the total for the three-month holiday season reverted to a healthy 2.9%.
Retail Sales
Excluding automobiles, Sales rose 5.9% and December was adjusted to -1.8% from -1.4%. The estimate had been 1%.
Congress approved a $900 billion second stimulus bill in December after a number of the provisions of the March $2.2 trillion rescue had expired. Consumers used their $600 checks to purchase a wide variety of goods, receipts increased in every major sales category.
The Control Group of Retail Sales, which mimics the consumption section of GDP, climbed 6% in January, more than six times its 0.8% prediction. December was revised to -2.4% from -1.9%.
Market response
Dollar gains were were widespread after the release with the EUR/USD falling below 1.2050, the sterling slipping to 1.3830 from 1.3885 and the USD/CAD crossing 1.2700 to a high of 1.2747. The USD/JPY initially moved as high as 106.22 from 106.10 but when the energy faltered, the gain of more than a figure from Monday's open led to a minor reversion to 105.82.
Credit markets also took profits on this week's rapid increase in Treasury yields. The 10-year bond shed 2 basis points to 1.28% (11:45 am EST) after rising to an 11-month record 1.3% on Tuesday. Equities were slightly lower at mid-day with the Dow down about 30 points after having set yet a another record earlier.
CNBC
In the crypto market, bitcoin traded above $51,000 for the first time as the fascination with alternative currencies continued unabated.
Economic growth estimates
The unexpected surge in consumer spending should boost growth estimates for the first quarter and comes after weak payrolls in December and January and negative Retail Sales had diminished hope for a strong recovery from the end of year lockdowns in California and elsewhere.
Sales increases covered every major category of consumption.
Electronics and appliances had the largest gain at 14.7%, with furniture and home furnishings up 12%. Even restaurants and bars saw a 6.9% monthly increase, though they remain 16.6% lower on the year. Building materials rose 19% and sporting goods 22.5%.
Internet spending continued to benefit from the pandemic induced shift in purchase habits. Non-store receipts, the government's category for web sales, climbed 11%. Online shopping is is up 28.7% since January 2020.
The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for first quarter growth rose to 9.5% annualized from 4.5% on February 10 after incorporating the Retail Sales figures.
The strong gains in Retail Sales and the expectation for a broad-based economic recovery in the second and third quarters has brought back inflation concerns.
The Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks the prices received by domestic manufacturers for their goods, rose 1.3% in January, more than triple its 0.4% forecast and the highest monthly increase in more than a decade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2050 after US retail sales leap by 5.3%
EUR/USD has fallen below 12050, extending its falls after US retail sales leaped by 5.3%, far above expectations. Core figures also smashed estimates. The FOMC Minutes and stimulus news are awaited.
XAU/USD tumbles to 2021 lows near $1,770
The better tone in the greenback pushes Gold lower. The yellow metal records fresh yearly lows and approaches $1,760. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside, FOMC Minutes next.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.39 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39 as the US dollar rises alongside yields and the "reflation trade." US retail sales exceeded all estimates with a leap of 5.3%, boosting yields and the dollar. The Fed's minutes are next.
XRP is about to breakout to $0.65
After a significant rebound from its local bottom at $0.30, XRP has managed to hit $0.64 again thanks to an initial pump that started on January 30 from the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Ripple price is ready for another leg up as technicals scream buy.
US Dollar Index leaps to weekly tops beyond 91.00
The buying pressure around the greenback accelerates further and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to new highs above the 91.00 barrier.