Purchasing Managers' Index climbs to to 57.8 in September.

New Orders Index at 61.5 was much better than the 44.7 forecast.

Four-month average of 57.3 highest since 2018, Employment Index expands.

GDP tracking at 34.6% in the third quarter.

Sentiment and activity in the dominant American service sector picked up in September with the best four-month performance in over a year as new orders continued to support business and employment moved into expansion for the first time since February.

The Purchasing Managers' Index from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) rose to 57.8 in September from 56.9 for August. Economists in the Reuters Survey had forecast a reading of 56.3.

Purchasing Managers' Index

Over the last four months the index has averaged 57.3, a better score than the 55.4 reading for the November to February period just before the pandemic struck the United States.

New Orders increased to 61.5 from 56.8 in September easily outstripping the 44.7 consensus estimate. As the recovery has solidified since May analysts have had difficulty gauging the amount of returning business. The average underestimate for the index each month has been 9.4 with June and September missed by 17.6 and 16.8 respectively.

The Employment Index registered 51.8 in September, the first month above the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction since February. The consensus estimate was 58.1. Improvement in employment has lagged behind the overall and orders indexes averaging 46.2 in the past four months compared to 54.6 from November through February.

Employment Index

US GDP and stimulus funding

Sharply rising scores for the ISM service sector indexes match expectations for a sharp rebound in third quarter GDP after growth plummeted a record 31.4% in the lock down plagued months of April, May and June. The Atlanta Fed estimate for the current quarter was 34.6% annualized on October 1 up from 32% on September 25 with a new release due on October 6.

Funding for business and individuals in Washington's March stimulus package, which has helped to sustain consumption and economic growth, is beginning to run out. The Democrats and Republicans in the House, in the midst of a presidential campaign, have been unable to agree on an extension or a new bill. Supplement federal unemployment benefits of $600 a week expired in July and were continued at a lower level by President Trump's executive order when Congress could not find common ground for a continuation.

Rising COVID-19 cases in a number of states and New York City have elicited fears of reimposed closures in service sector where many businesses like restaurants and gyms have never fully opened.

Initial claims and Nonfarm Payrolls

Failures in service business are the main reason initial jobless claims were 867,250 in the latest four-week average almost seven months after the catastrophic job losses began in late March.

While 51% of the 22.16 million lost Nonfarm Payroll jobs have been rehired as of September, that leaves almost 11 million still unemployed and that does not included the millions working part time who cannot find steady employment.