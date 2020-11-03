Services Purchasing Managers' Index forecast to slip to 57.5 from 57.8.

New Orders Index projected to drop to 49.4 from 61.5.

Employment Index to move back into contraction at 49.8.

Manufacturing PMI was much better than anticipated in October.

Dollar gained modest support from the positive surprise in manufacturing sentiment.

The recovery in the US service sector is expected to fade in October as new business falls into contraction after four strong months and employment falters after September's expansion.

Sentiment in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is forecast to slip to 57.5 from 57.8 and the Employment Index is expected to give up its one positive month in seven dropping back to 49.8 from 51.8 in September.

Services PMI

FXStreet

The New Orders Index is projected to plummet to 49.4 in October from 61.5 in September just three months after recording the strongest month on record at 67.7 in August.

Manufacturing PMI

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector had been predicted to plateau in October with the overall index rising to 55.8 from 55.4. Instead it rose to 59.3.

A steep drop in the Employment Index to 40.9 from 49.6 had been anticipated. It rose to 53.2, in the first expansion in 15 months.

Finally , the New Orders Index, was slated to fall from 60.2 in September to 45.9. It set a new record at 67.9.

Manufacturing New Orders

FXStreet

Analysts in the Reuters Survey were likely pessimistic over New Orders and employment due to the feared impact of the rising COVID-19 cases on business and job prospects. A few states have begun to restrict restaurants and other public venues as viral diagnoses continued to mount even though hospitalization rates and fatalities have not kept pace.

Conclusion and Markets

The unexpected strength in the manufacturing sector will be indicative of business and outlook in the much larger service industries. It is unlikely that either the Services New Order or Employment Indexes will prove to be nearly as weak as forecast.

The dollar saw modest gains against the euro, the yen and the sterling but lost ground versus the Canadian Australian and New Zealand dollar on the strong PMI report.