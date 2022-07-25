Have you seen the reversal on USDJPY?

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at Brent Crude (UKOil), Natural Gas (NatGas), EURUSD, and USDJPY.

As you know we have been following JPY which has been incredibly weak for months due to deflation and Interest Rate and Bond Yield differentials with the US.

We see that USDJPY has broken this double top and is heading lower.

In fact, all JPY pairs are doing the same and we will look at this tomorrow to find the best pair to trade.

But watch out for Economic News this week like Japanese Retail Sales on Friday.

Of course, the big event this week will be the US Interest Rate Decision and FOMC Press Conference.

The market doesn’t know if the US Federal Reserve will raise Interest rates by 0.75% or a full 1% as they try to control inflation.

USD is slightly weaker from last week but this may change if we see a higher Interest Rate, including USDJPY.

You may have noticed that Valutrades now has the USD Index so, with any fluctuations in price action, you can take financial advantage of this by opening positions here.

Or if you prefer to trade USD pairs, you can now view the recording of our Webinar on “Analysing Currency Pairs” on YouTube and the link will be in the description below.

Keep an eye on Natural Gas as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline opened last Thursday but renewed threats from Russia will determine price levels.

Also, the threat of a global recession has seen price action on Crude Oil falling so Natural Gas may follow assuming we see some stability coming out of Russia.