Outlook: This week the big data drops is the PCE price index that accompanies the revision to Q3 GDP. We also get durables, the Chicago national activity index, and in Germany, the GfK. Today it’s the Conference Board consumer confidence, but surely it’s out of date by now. The UK reports GDP and Canada reports retail sales and GDP. With Omicron looming, these are all likely to get discarded as rear-view mirror after having a brief and minor effect.

We complained on Friday morning that the dollar should not be weaker when the conventional interpretation of the Fed and other events point to firming. Well, we got it in the form of the dollar index putting in an engulfing bull candlestick by the end of day on Friday. The dollar index is mostly the euro (57%) but also the pound, euro and yen. It’s a lousy indicator, but it’s what we have.

The engulfing bull pattern has a high rate of being correct, but not a perfect record, and now that the Biden bill is in the tank, it could reverse. Still, that the dollar rose at the same time the benchmark 10-year yield is falling may carry some heavy implications—it’s a safe haven move due to the 4th Wave of Covid, with maybe a dollop of the customary comparison with conditions and yields in other major countries.

The vast reaction to Omicron pretty much kills our new outlook on Friday that weakness could be the dollar’s fate. It has surged along with the other two safe-havens, the yen and Swiss franc. Pandemic fear spreading like wildfire becomes Risk 1 and the yields are telling the story. They are not reflecting fear of recession from policy “mistakes,” but rather from Covid.

Omicron is set to overtake Delta as the predominant Covid strain and something else can very well come after that—which is how the flu developed, one strain after another. In other words, an endemic for which herd immunity remains forever elusive. Covid is killing hundreds of thousands—over 800,000 in the US and worldwide, 5.35 million.

It would be ridiculous to ignore the effect of Covid on the labor market and inflation. Mr. Powell said Omicron was not a powerful or overriding consideration at the time he was speaking, but it can become powerful and overriding.

The mainstream point of view today is that the 4th Wave is going to raise inflation and keep it there, accelerating the Fed rate hike. Fed funds and eurodollar futures point to the first Fed rate hike in May, with a non-zero probability of March itself. But we are not so sure. (Make note that contrarian points of view are usually wrong.) But the Atlanta Fed’s sticky prices at 3.4-3.8%, depending on how you measure, are not that scary. Here goes: a natural consequence of a 4th Wave is a pullback in demand, which was to a large extent fueled by animal spirits. That means the sticky prices that have resisted big rises can slide downward to acceptable levels, leaving raw materials and the supply chain as the causes of transitory, non-sticky inflation. If we go back and look at the Atlanta Fed’s sticky price chart, it shows a 4% rise in Nov after 5.9% in October. Year-over-year, sticky prices are up 3.4%, or 3.8% annualized in Nov. Sticky prices are not the problem, or rather only a small one. The flexible non-sticky prices are up increased 26.0% annualized and 17.9% y/y.

Inflation remains the Fed’s top problem and it’s not likely to back down after making such an important pivot, but US interest rates cannot influence port and harbor capability in Asia or production of raw materials in Africa. It’s headline news that lumber prices are already surging again. But we can’t see a scary commodity price rise just yet.

The Fed’s problem is that it can’t point to sticky prices and say they are the prices that count. We already went through that and it didn’t fly. Attention turned to raw materials and chips, hence the ridiculous used car price jump, plus supply chain issues. So, the mainstream perspective is not likely to change and will know if the Fed respect the sticky price story by its actions. As for the jobs market, that’s a coin toss. The delusional will persist in refusing vaccination, and they will die in greater numbers than the vaccinated.

What also counts is the relative growth and interest rates among the major countries. China and Japan have obedient populations that take their shots, and should proceed on the same economics trendlines. Both are poised to offer government spending to boost their economies. Europe is a different matter. Those supporting pandemic recovery programs had to fight like tigers to get them. They were slow in coming and still not fully allocated. Additional stimulus programs are unthinkable. Interest rates are already zero or below. A higher number of yield-seekers are likely to head for the exits. The dollar is the main beneficiary, but let’s not forget the Other Dollars, too (although all are showing declines in their 10-year yields at the moment—a small return is better than zero or negative return).

So it’s wrong to give up on the US dollar. The worse the pandemic becomes, the more the dollar is or can be or should be a safe-haven, despite our high proportion of unvaccinated.

Note to readers: Friday is Christmas eve and not a soul will be stirring, not even a mouse, in the markets at least. We will not publish any of the reports on Friday nor for the next full week. We will resume on Monday, Jan 3.

Tidbit: Ray Dalio of Bridgewater has a new book, Principles for Dealing with The Changing World Order. We dusted off our wonk hat and read it over the weekend. As must be expected, it’s brilliant and so over-organized the OCD leaps off the page. A few nuggets: the US and the world generally will undergo vast currency devaluations due to over-indebtedness. When the value of money goes down, the price of hard assets goes up (duh). The US has a 30% probability of an actual civil war in the next ten years. Pres Carter had no grasp on finance at all and that accounts for his appointment of Volcker to lead the Fed, which led to the worst recession in US history after the Great Depression.

At the end of the book, Dalio has a matrix of factors that are drivers of a country’s power score, broken down into three groups—big cycles, measure of power, and other measures of power. Debt and expected growth are in the cycles, power captures military strength, education, reserve currency status, etc. and other power measures are government, infrastructure, and something called “character/determination/civility.” Arrows accompany each entry—flat, up or down.

The US’ arrows are flat or down on almost everything. Japan is flat to up on almost everything. So is China. Dalio gives a fairly low up-arrow count to the European countries and the UK, too. We looked into the matrix idea in our book The FX Matrix but found that scoring the factors was too difficult, not least because they change and the consequences of the change are not always knowable. For example, who would have guessed sterling would rise so much after the first crash on Brexit?

Dalio has a strong Kissingerian bias that shows up throughout the book—if the US is headed for a showdown with China, the best policy is lots and lot and LOTS of military power. On the whole, China is right to aim for a modified form of capitalism. Dalio sent his 11-year old son to China to stay, alone and not speaking Chinese, in a poor rural school and that turned out okay, he says. He also brings in Marx and declare dialectic materialism to be more or less the right analysis, but he’s a bit smarter than Marx because he understands the bigger geopolitical and psycho-social picture.

The book is printed with the top points in bold and you are welcome to skip over the non-bold stuff, with red dots to highlight key points. The publisher must be counting on big sales because two-color printing is very expensive. In case you are a dummy, he adds parenthetical definitions so that income/wealth inequality are (haves vs. have-nots). Not a little condescending.

The book doesn’t offer a bibliography or an index, so we can’t swear to it, but we think Dalio neglects to mention the central role of central banks and especially the Fed, aside from disapproving of quantitative easing as the devil in disguise. Well, don’t we all, and what is the policy alternative? Former Fed chief Bernanke wrote a 113-page paper on that in 2004 (answer: not much, but maybe a little helicopter money and strong messaging).

Dalio also doesn’t address employment or inflation as the targets of policy, just brushes off “inequality” as getting less bad as a cyclical thing. He pins dollar depreciation on over-indebtedness, but historically, currency depreciation is classically a function of over-indebtedness in weak economy countries and especially emerging markets—not the issuer of the reserve currency. Over-indebtedness as the sole cause of dollar devaluation has been a theme for thirty years, more embraced by the extreme right wing (Rickards, the Baltimore Gang, et al.) and it hasn’t happened yet. On precisely that point, he doesn’t address the so-called “modern monetary theory,” either, which goes to the extreme of postulating sovereign debt doesn’t matter at all, at least not to the US, whatever history teaches us (viz., Reinhart and Rogoff, This Time is Different).

We could quibble more, but here are two that get our goat: for Nixon to take the US off the gold standard in 1971 was to “default.” This may be how France sees it, but we would argue “default” is not the correct word. Default is failure to repay debt, whether by choice or necessity. The US has never defaulted. It just changed the payment numeraire. Dalio misses a very big point about the nature of money and the nature of hegemony with this treatment. On the dollar’s reserve currency status, Dalio says it’s definitely at risk while admitting there are no alternatives for a new numeraire in international trade and neglects to mention that the primacy of the legal right to private property underpins the reserve currency status and is something China does not offer.

Dalio doesn’t mention crypto in the entire book, which was completed in August 2021 and presents one of the biggest dangers of all to the dollar as a store of wealth and someday soon, a medium of exchange (Musk will take it for a Tesla). Of the three functions of money, that leaves only unit of account. When you can pay your taxes to the IRS in bitcoin, that’s when the dollar is on its way out. Dalio also doesn’t mention Covid as a critical factor. Our take: assuming it stays around and keep mutating, giving us one more wave after another, the countries that engage in stringent lockdowns will be doing the right thing for their citizens but will lose growth. Those who resist lockdowns, especially the US, will lose a higher percentage of citizens but maintain growth, if to a lesser degree.

Dalio oversimplifies and has some things dead wrong (IMHO), like the Carter/Volcker section, while showing a scattershot understanding of history, not to mention Marx. A single-factor explanation of economic theory is never, ever right. And a top capitalist praising Marx is just plain weird. Granted, Marx was right about a lot of things, but not everything. Any freshman econ major should be able to mount a criticism of Marx in three paragraphs.

Dalio is well aware that he’s super-smart and never lets you forget it, although not to the extent of Taleb Nassim, the black swan guy, whose books no one can finish in order to avoid a stroke. Dalio doesn’t offer anything original, not like Niall Ferguson, who is also obnoxious and insults the reader, but has fresh perspectives and backs them up. Should you buy this book? For a historical overview, no. For investment advice, also no. The reviews are already very high—4.5 stars—and an Amazon “Must read.” Well, no. Dalio may be right that China is going to overtake the US and become the top world power both politically and in finance, but not in our lifetimes. Save your $35.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!