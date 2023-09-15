Share:

After the ECB this week, the US Fed will decide on key interest rates next week. The outcome is not clear, but unchanged interest rates are very likely. We and the vast majority of the market expect this.

After the rate hike in July, the FOMC, the body that decides interest rates, left the further course of action completely open. The data since then has confirmed declining inflationary pressure and a slow cooling of the labor market on the one hand, but also a continued solid economy on the other. All in all, this argues in favor of unchanged interest rates, as the weakening inflation is to be weighted most heavily. The FOMC will call it a pause. The reasoning should be similar to June: Further economic data should be awaited to get a clearer picture.

For the period after September, the FOMC will continue to leave all options open. However, the new survey of FOMC meeting participants, which is conducted on a quarterly basis, will provide an important indication of the future course of action. Among other things, the survey asks about expectations for the development of key interest rates at the end of this year and the coming years. While this survey is not a determination, it does give a good indication of how things will proceed, especially with only a few months left of this year. In the last survey in June, there had been a clear majority in favor of at least two more rate hikes of 25 basis points (bp) each before the end of the year. One of those was decided in July. Thus, the question is whether and how many respondents will change their minds in September.

We expect respondents' expectations to shift compared with June. The reason for this should be the inflation figures for the last three months, which showed a noticeable decline in price pressure. Thus, fewer members of the FOMC than in June should expect interest rates to rise further. How many is the open question. We assume that there will be no clear majority either for unchanged interest rates or for another rate hike. An interest rate hike after the upcoming meeting should therefore remain in the cards. We do not believe that this will happen. However, the risk remains as long as the US economy does not cool down.

