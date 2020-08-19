- Claims forecast to drop 4% to 925,000 from 963,000.
- Continuing claims to fall to 15 million from 15.486 million.
- Improved claims unlikely to revive the dollar’s fortunes.
Unemployment claims in the United States are forecast to continue their slow descent which resumed three weeks ago after a brief reversal in mid-July.
Initial claims are expected to drop to 925,000 in the August 14 week from 963,000 in the prior period. Continuing claims are projected to fall to 15 million on August 7 from 15.486 million.
Initial claims and non-farm payrolls
Initial filing for jobless benefits were the early warning of the extent of the lockdown induced collapse in employment when they jumped to 6.867 million in the March 27 week from 282,000 just two weeks earlier.
The 10% rise in claims in the middle of last month from 1.307 million on July 10 to 1.435 million on July 24 was taken as a sign that the rise in Covid cases that began in June in several large states had inhibited the US economic recovery.
Initial jobless claims
Since that late July peak claims have fallen one-third into August and the question for economists is whether this an indicator that the month’s hiring may have accelerated.
Of the more than 22 million people who lost their jobs in March and April, 9.253 million 42% had been rehired through July. Payroll gains fell by two-thirds in July to 1.763 million from 4.8 million in June.
The concern was that the returning incidence of the virus would force state governments to re-impose some of the drastic shutdown measures of the early spring, stalling or reversing their economic recoveries.
Purchasing managers’ indexes
The worries were evident in the July purchasing managers’ indexes from the Institute for Supply Management. Despite the unexpectedly optimistic overall readings and excellent levels of new orders, for the service sector incoming business was at an all-time record, employment indexes remained in contraction. Normally that level of activity would generate a far greater interest inhiring.
Services new orders PMI
Conclusion and the dollar
The negative impact of the partially revived pandemic on the US economy has been the main factor behind the month long decline in the dollar. The trigger was the July rise in initial claim. That scenario has taken root and will not be removed until and if disproved by expansive August payrolls.
