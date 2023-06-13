Share:

US inflation will affect the odds of a June Fed hike but should not move longer-dated rates much. A week heavy in supply promises more volatility but we expect curve flattening to persist into the Fed and ECB meetings.

Rolling the inflation dice once again

A higher than expected US core inflation print is the last event that could boost the odds of a 25bp hike at tomorrow’s Fed meeting. Currently, these stand at just under 30%, reflecting the importance of, and uncertainty associated with, today’s CPI release. Currently, consensus stands at 0.4% MoM for the core reading, more than twice the rate needed for inflation to go back to the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target. Still, the less than 50% probability assigned by the curve to a 25bp June hike suggests markets collectively think that the Fed will be happy enough with 0.4% monthly core inflation to refrain from hiking.

One reason, we think, is the over-reliance on economic consensus to assess market moves. The second reason is that, even without a June hike, the Fed has dropped some heavy hints that it could hike in July regardless of its decision in June. For rates markets, this means that even if the Fed ‘skips’ the June meeting, odds of a 25bp hike by July, currently standing at around 80%, may not fall much. The upshot for traded interest rates, such as swaps and US Treasury yields, is that the market reassessing June hike odds lower will not necessarily mean a drop in longer-dated rates. In fact, investors may well draw the logical conclusion that 0.4% core inflation would reinforce the case for a higher Fed dot plot and hawkish tone, regardless of what consensus is for today’s core inflation print.

What is sure is that price action today, and later this week into the Fed and European Central Bank meetings, is set to be choppy. In addition to the US CPI print, there is a heavy supply slate from sovereign issuers on both sides of the Atlantic. This tends to pressure yields higher into the supply and lower afterwards. In addition to, justified in our view, expectations of hawkish ECB and Fed tones, this skews yields higher. Whether this impacts the front-end or long-end the most depends on appetite to absorb this supply but the current market regime suggests that short-dated rates, ie the section most sensitive to central bank policy rates, is in the lead. This means a tendency to flatten when rates rise.

Curve flattening extends on the back of more hawkish central bank reaction functions

